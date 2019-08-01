 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: UFC pals Khabib & Cormier get into hilarious row over who paid for lunch 7 years ago

Published time: 1 Aug, 2019 16:07 Edited time: 1 Aug, 2019 16:37
They are two of the greatest pound-for-pound UFC fighters in the world but Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier are just as prone to petty bickering as any other set of pals.

The pair are currently in training at their American Kickboxing Academy base in the US as they prepare to defend their respective UFC titles in the coming weeks.

Heavyweight champ Cormier takes on Stipe Miocic in a rematch at UFC 241 in California on August 18, while Russian lightweight king Nurmagomedov is in action three weeks later against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

Being in close training proximity means the two friends are bound to suffer the odd quarrel – as was the case when they engaged in a comedic back-and-forth in footage shared by MMA journalist Brett Okamoto.

The clip shows Cormier asking Nurmagomedov to put his friends up in his native Dagestan for some training, prompting a dispute over who'd footed the bill for some food… way back in 2012!

“That was 2012, I remember,” Nurmagomedov says, looking into the camera and tapping his temple.    

The pair walk off screen still bickering, with Cormier imploring, “you’re still going to make me pay?”

The amusing spat has racked up more than 12,000 likes on Twitter.

We can see a lot of potential in a sitcom for the pair once they’ve called time on their respective UFC careers.

