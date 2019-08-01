WATCH: UFC pals Khabib & Cormier get into hilarious row over who paid for lunch 7 years ago

They are two of the greatest pound-for-pound UFC fighters in the world but Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier are just as prone to petty bickering as any other set of pals.

The pair are currently in training at their American Kickboxing Academy base in the US as they prepare to defend their respective UFC titles in the coming weeks.

Heavyweight champ Cormier takes on Stipe Miocic in a rematch at UFC 241 in California on August 18, while Russian lightweight king Nurmagomedov is in action three weeks later against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

Being in close training proximity means the two friends are bound to suffer the odd quarrel – as was the case when they engaged in a comedic back-and-forth in footage shared by MMA journalist Brett Okamoto.

The clip shows Cormier asking Nurmagomedov to put his friends up in his native Dagestan for some training, prompting a dispute over who'd footed the bill for some food… way back in 2012!

DC came into AKA and asked Khabib to hook some of his team up with training in Dagestan. Khabib asked who was paying for it. Two seconds later, they’re arguing over who paid for lunch eight years ago. This kind of thing happens regularly. pic.twitter.com/At1KAvDEt3 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 31, 2019

“That was 2012, I remember,” Nurmagomedov says, looking into the camera and tapping his temple.

The pair walk off screen still bickering, with Cormier imploring, “you’re still going to make me pay?”

The amusing spat has racked up more than 12,000 likes on Twitter.

We can see a lot of potential in a sitcom for the pair once they’ve called time on their respective UFC careers.