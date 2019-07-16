WATCH: UFC lightweight king Khabib submits heavyweight champ Cormier in training

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s submission skills are the stuff of legend – just ask Conor McGregor – and the Russian proved it once again by forcing heavyweight king Daniel Cormier to tap out in training.

Pals Khabib and Cormier are both in training for upcoming title fights and were involved in a playful scrap at their American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) base in California.

UFC heavyweight king Cormier is first heard saying to Khabib, “talk to me, you beat Conor McGregor?”

“I never lose a round,” the undefeated Russian replies.

He then makes light of the 50lbs he gives away to Cormier, jumping on his back before taking him down and locking him in an armbar.

First attempting to wriggle free, Cormier yells “what are you doing man, what the f***!”

He jokingly adds “this is the closest he’ll ever be to submitting me,” although that prompts Khabib to apply even more pressure.

Cormier eventually screams “stop, stop, stop!” while tapping out and rolling away.

The sparring session was filmed by AKA head coach Javier Mendez, as teammates Khabib and Cormier prepare to defend their respective titles.

Also on rt.com UFC 239: Khabib team tells Nate Diaz to 'stand in line' after altercation

Cormier, 40, meets Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 in California on August 18, in a re-run of their July 2018 fight which Cormier won via KO.

Cormier is one of only a select few to have held 'champ champ' status in the UFC, formerly owning the light-heavyweight strap.

Khabib, 30, is preparing for a return to the Octagon in September, when he defends his lightweight world title against interim champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

It will be Khabib's first time in action since he submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round of their fight in Las Vegas in October, after which the pair were banned for a post-fight melee.