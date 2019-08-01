 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 1 Aug, 2019 11:43
44 injured after artificial tsunami crashes into swimmers at Chinese aqua park (VIDEO)
© Screenshot from Twitter
A technical malfunction at Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park in China has created an artificial tsunami, injuring dozens of people.

The huge swell, which was reportedly caused by an abrupt power outage, swept people swimming in the pool, aqua bikes, tubes, and air mattresses, away.

According to the initial stages of the investigation, the incident was caused by a power cut that damaged electronic equipment in the pool control room, which led to the waves in the pool becoming too big and injuring people,” the South China Morning Post stated.

Chinese officials reported that 44 people were injured, with broken ribs and fractured legs being among the most common injuries.

