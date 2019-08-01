44 injured after artificial tsunami crashes into swimmers at Chinese aqua park (VIDEO)

A technical malfunction at Yulong Shuiyun Water Amusement Park in China has created an artificial tsunami, injuring dozens of people.

The huge swell, which was reportedly caused by an abrupt power outage, swept people swimming in the pool, aqua bikes, tubes, and air mattresses, away.

“According to the initial stages of the investigation, the incident was caused by a power cut that damaged electronic equipment in the pool control room, which led to the waves in the pool becoming too big and injuring people,” the South China Morning Post stated.

Imagine being packed like sardines in a public wave pool & the wave guy gets drunk and decides to send a tsunami your way pic.twitter.com/OKDjTaGb8F — Tony Digs (@Digz) July 31, 2019

Chinese officials reported that 44 people were injured, with broken ribs and fractured legs being among the most common injuries.