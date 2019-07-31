‘No arrogance or disrespect’: Juve reject South Korea complaints over Ronaldo friendly no-show

Juventus officials have rejected claims they disrespected fans in South Korea after supporters prepared to sue the Italian giants for “mental anguish” because star forward Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t appear in a friendly.

Fans were left distraught when Juve and Portugal megastar Ronaldo remained on the bench for his team’s pre-season game against a K League All-Stars XI last week in Seoul.

Ronaldo had reportedly been contracted to play 45 minutes in the match, but missed the match with Juve citing muscle fatigue.

Deprived of the chance to see their idol in action, distressed fans contacted lawmakers to demand compensation which would reach up to $60 million overall.

But in a letter to K League president Kwon Oh-gap, Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli dismissed any idea of disrecpect.

“Every single player present in Korea... played the match, except one: Cristiano Ronaldo, who was obliged, according to our medical staff’s advice, to rest due to muscle fatigue after the Nanjing game (against Inter Milan) which was only 48 hours before the one in Seoul,” wrote Agnelli in the letter, seen by Reuters.

“Therefore, Mr President, I definitely reject your accusation of irresponsible behaviour, of arrogance, of disregard for fans, who we always honour.

“No one at Juventus wanted to bring disrepute to K League, Korea Football Association or Asian Football Confederation.”

The Juve chief added that the team’s preparations for the game had been complicated by issues getting to their hotel and the Seoul World Cup Stadium due to heavy traffic.

“There was no time to rest or to hold regular pre-match activity,” he added.