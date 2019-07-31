‘The disrespect!’ Fans fuming as Portugal ace Bernardo Silva snubbed in FIFA Best awards

Football fans have been left raging after Portugal and Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva was snubbed in FIFA’s 10-man list for its Best Men’s Player accolade despite enjoying a stellar season for club and country.

FIFA announced the nominees for the award on Wednesday, with Champions League-winning Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane featured, as well as five-time Ballon d’Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Young Dutch duo Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt were also named, as were England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, Belgium and Real Madrid playmaker Eden Hazard and France and PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

There was no room for last year’s winner Luka Modric, nor Brazilian superstar Neymar.

However, the omission that appeared to irk most fans was that of Portuguese midfield ace Bernardo Silva, 24.

Silva cleaned up domestically with Manchester City last season while also being named Player of the Tournament as Portugal won the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

Silva was superb throughout City’s season as he established himself as among the top playmakers in the world.

But that was not enough to make the FIFA longlist – despite others such as Harry Kane, who endured a stop-start campaign with Spurs – making the cut.

🤔 Bernardo Silva has not made the top 10 shortlist for FIFA's Player Of The Year...



Premier League 🏆

FA Cup 🏆

League Cup 🏆

Community Shield 🏆

UEFA Nations League 🏆

UEFA Nations League POTT 🥇

PFA Team of the Season ✅

31 Goals + Assists ⚽️🅰️



Absolute shocker. pic.twitter.com/3KBVTFuDC4 — kwiff (@KwiffOfficial) July 31, 2019

Bernardo Silva not even in the Top10 for FIFA best player. pic.twitter.com/XFjM3hCPl5 — FPL Aimar 🇵🇹 (@FPL_Aimar) July 31, 2019

Bernardo Silva:

Key role in the PL🏆

Key role in LC 🏆

Key role in FA Cup🏆

Key role in Uefa Nations League🏆



Harry Kane:

Injured a fair part on PL finishing 4th

Injured a fair part in CL & was poor

Played 1 game in FA cup

Played 2 games in LC



Kane nominated, Silva isn’t. — Lampard’s Chelsea (@BringBackKalas) July 31, 2019

The absolute disrespect to Bernardo Silva is staggering pic.twitter.com/IWKvvyhk9o — Thomas (@Sakenth_) July 31, 2019

Others felt Silva's City teammate Raheem Sterling also enjoy strong claims to be on the list.

Raheem Sterling didn't make this list, Bernardo Silva also didn't. Crooked list pic.twitter.com/xu9JZWSFMP — Osaze (@IamOsaze) July 31, 2019

Another angry omission was over Brazil and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who helped the Reds defense become the meanest in Europe’s major league’s last season while also starring for Brazil in their Copa America triumph on home soil this summer.

Alisson 18/19



- most cleansheets in the PL

- joint high cleansheets in the CL

- most cleansheets at the Copa

- 39 cleansheets in all comps

- CL winner

- Copa America winner



Surely he deserved to be a nominee for the FIFA men’s best player.... pic.twitter.com/9ChjqIKVrK — Brasil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) July 31, 2019

Alisson won three Golden Glove awards (PL, UCL and Copa America), became the first goalkeeper in HISTORY to win the award in each of the three major competitions he competed in and also won the Champions League with Liverpool. His exclusion from FIFA’s POTY list is a disgrace. — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) July 31, 2019

The public can vote for the winner on the FIFA website, with the list being whittled down to a final three in September before the overall winner is announced at a glitzy bash in Milan later that month.

Liverpool and Netherlands defender van Dijk is the favorite to scoop the award.