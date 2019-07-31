 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘The disrespect!’ Fans fuming as Portugal ace Bernardo Silva snubbed in FIFA Best awards

Published time: 31 Jul, 2019 16:20
© Global Look Press via ZUMA Press
Football fans have been left raging after Portugal and Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva was snubbed in FIFA’s 10-man list for its Best Men’s Player accolade despite enjoying a stellar season for club and country.

FIFA announced the nominees for the award on Wednesday, with Champions League-winning Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane featured, as well as five-time Ballon d’Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Young Dutch duo Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt were also named, as were England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, Belgium and Real Madrid playmaker Eden Hazard and France and PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

There was no room for last year’s winner Luka Modric, nor Brazilian superstar Neymar.

However, the omission that appeared to irk most fans was that of Portuguese midfield ace Bernardo Silva, 24.

© AFLO SPORT / Naoki Morita

Silva cleaned up domestically with Manchester City last season while also being named Player of the Tournament as Portugal won the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

Silva was superb throughout City’s season as he established himself as among the top playmakers in the world.

But that was not enough to make the FIFA longlist – despite others such as Harry Kane, who endured a stop-start campaign with Spurs – making the cut.

Others felt Silva's City teammate Raheem Sterling also enjoy strong claims to be on the list. 

Another angry omission was over Brazil and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who helped the Reds defense become the meanest in Europe’s major league’s last season while also starring for Brazil in their Copa America triumph on home soil this summer.

The public can vote for the winner on the FIFA website, with the list being whittled down to a final three in September before the overall winner is announced at a glitzy bash in Milan later that month.  

Liverpool and Netherlands defender van Dijk is the favorite to scoop the award. 

