Messi denies Ibiza nightclub scuffle with drunk partygoer

Lionel Messi has taken to Instagram to reject reports that he was almost involved in a nightclub fight with a drunken man on holiday in Ibiza.

The Barcelona and Argentina superstar reportedly had to be escorted away from a club where he had been enjoying a night out with his wife and friends after a man tried to start a fight with him.

But Messi quelled rumors that anything untoward had happened, publishing a photo of himself smiling together with his wife and friends in Ibiza along with the message: “Great night yesterday in Ibiza with friends. Do not believe anything you read out there that has nothing to do with reality.

“Everything was great last night and everyone treated us incredibly, as always!"

The Barcelona skipper added the hashtag “Fakenews.”

A man, reportedly drunk, tried to pick a fight with Messi and invade his personal space at a nightclub where he was with his wife and friends.



The Argentina ace, who was red carded in June while playing in the Copa America against Chile following a confrontation with Chile’s Gary Medal, is currently holidaying on ‘the White Isle’ at the Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel.

He has been joined by Barca teammates Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba and their partners, as well as and Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas and his wife.