'He's a normal dad!' Youngster enjoys dream beach kickabout with Messi after holiday meeting (VIDEO)

A casual kickaround with Lionel Messi is a dream for millions of youngsters around the world but for one budding British footballer it came true when he bumped into the Barcelona star on holiday in Antigua.

Mackenzie O’Neill, 11, was on holiday on the Caribbean island where Messi is also sunning himself on a pre-season break.

London youngster O’Neill shared footage on his Instagram account of himself having a kickabout with Messi and his son Thiago as well as two other youngsters at the luxurious Jumby Bay.

O’Neill, whose Instagram account lists him as a goalkeeper for London club Faversham Strike Force, is now the envy of millions of kids around the world.

He had earlier shared a photo of himself alongside Messi, who is with his family on the $6,200 per night private island as he recharges his batteries before the new season with Barcelona.

Speaking to Argentine outlet Ole, O’Neill said: “Messi was with his family on the beach. I was on my own and began to kick my ball a few feet from where they were.

“His dad [Jorge] threw a ball to me and asked if I wanted to play with them and then we played football with Thiago and Messi for 45 minutes.

“Thiago is a fantastic player for his age and wasn’t shy about playing. Playing with Messi was incredible.”

“Messi’s wife translated because she speaks English very well. Later on I ended up swimming with Messi and we went out on a little boat and spent a lot of time in the water.

“Playing with Leo in the water was great fun. He acted like a normal dad,” he added.

Messi is enjoying an extended break after his exertions at the Copa America this summer, while his Barcelona teammates continue their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Chelsea in Japan on Tuesday.