Lionel Messi chills out on $6,200 PER NIGHT private island ahead of new season (PHOTOS)

Some say that you can't put a price on getting the correct rest and relaxation ahead of what will be another grueling season of top-level football. But perhaps that isn't exactly true when it comes to Barcelona ace Lionel Messi.

For more than a decade Messi has been one of the most potent forces in world football, but as the years continue to wind on it has become increasingly important to give his body the correct levels of rest to recover from last season's heroics and prepare for the campaign ahead.

Also on rt.com Lionel Messi turns 32: But are his best moments already behind him?

And, if you happen to be as rich as Messi, you can do this on a ludicrously expensive private island.

The Barcelona and Argentina ace posted a series of photographs to Instagram of himself and his family relaxing on Jumby Bay in Antigua.

Ahead of his preseason training in Catalunya Messi, along with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and three children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro have been visiting the exclusive Caribbean island, where a villa can cost in excess of $6,200 per night (€5,500).

The island, on which there are no cars and is only accessible by boat, has boasted a long list of celebrity guests including Piers Morgan, Paul McCartney, Mariah Carey and Will Smith.

The Messi family's fondness for the island is obvious, as it was the location of his honeymoon after he got married in Argentina in 2017. And if there is a better way to get over the disappointment of Argentina's Copa America exit, we have yet to see it.