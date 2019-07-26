'A lot of people with agendas': Eddie Hearn slams Deontay Wilder's criticism of Dillian Whyte

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has hit out at WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder's criticism of Dillian Whyte following the Englishman's recent UK anti-doping test failure, implying that the American boxer has an 'agenda'.

Whyte, who is considered by many to be a leading contender for the heavyweight championship of the world, reportedly tested positive for trace amounts of epimethandienone and hydroxymethandienone, substances linked to the illegal drug Dianabol, following his unanimous decision win against against Oscar Rivas last weekend. The news prompted Wilder to issue a lengthy statement on his Instagram page criticizing both Whyte and Hearn.

Whyte has previously tested positive for another banned substance in 2012 for which he received a two-year suspension, though the panel acknowledged that it was unlikely that Whyte took the substance deliberately.

"Now here you have a fighter that has been recently reported of taking PED's," wrote Wilder.

"This fighter has been caught before using PED’s so this is his second attempt. This s**t has to stop."

Wilder continued, saying that boxing is a dangerous sport even without its competitors being artificially enhanced - citing the recent tragic death of Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev following injuries sustained in a bout last weekend.

However, Whyte's promoter, Eddie Hearn, has preached caution when it comes to the accusations against his fighter saying that there is much more related to this case which has yet to come to light.

"There's a lot of people with agendas," Hearn said of Wilder's comments.

"There’s a lot I can say and can’t say, legally, on this situation. What I can say is both guys were tested by VADA and UKAD in the build-up to this fight. Both fighters were cleared by them and the Board to take part in this fight.

"There was a hearing prior to this fight, where Dillian Whyte was asked to provide information. That hearing took part with an independent panel and he was cleared to fight."

"As far as I’m concerned as a promoter, that’s it."

Whyte's victory against Rivas last weekend placed the Brit as the mandatory contender for Wilder's WBC crown but it remains to be seen if this latest infraction will derail his world title hopes.