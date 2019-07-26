 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia’s Evgeny Rylov beats US Olympic champ Ryan Murphy to claim gold at World Championships

Published time: 26 Jul, 2019 12:54
Evgeny Rylov of Russia © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
Russian swimming ace Evgeny Rylov has won the men’s 200m backstroke final at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in South Korea, beating US Olympic champion Ryan Murphy, who finished second.

The 22-year-old Russian recorded a time of one minute and 53.40 seconds, beating his US opponent by 0.72 seconds.

Luke Greenbank of Great Britain took bronze, finishing two seconds behind his Russian and American competitors.

This was the second individual medal for Rylov, who settled for silver in the men’s 100m backstroke event, a distance in which he had been the favorite to win gold.

Also on Friday, Yulia Efimova showed a dominant performance in the women’s 200m breaststroke, claiming the first gold in swimming for Russia.

