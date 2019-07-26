 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia’s Yulia Efimova wins gold at World Championships after US rival’s disqualification

Published time: 26 Jul, 2019 12:20
Yulia Efimova of Russia © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
Russian swimming star Yulia Efimova has claimed gold at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships confidently winning the women’s 200m breaststroke final after her principal rival Lilly King was disqualified.

In the absence of the American leader, Efimova didn’t experience any trouble in finishing first, clocking in a time of 2 minutes 20.17 seconds.

On Thursday, the two-time Olympic champion from the US was disqualified, after winning a preliminary heat, for not touching the wall with both hands during the first turn.

US swimming officials filed a protest, aiming to reverse King’s sensational disqualification, but their appeal was denied by a FINA panel.

After taking the 200m breaststroke gold, Efimova has become the six-time world champion, adding yet another medal to her huge collection of awards.

This was the first gold medal for Team Russia in swimming and 10th overall at the World Aquatics Championships with the main contribution being made by Russia’s invincible synchronized swimmers who won all the events they took part in.

