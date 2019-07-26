Russia’s Yulia Efimova wins gold at World Championships after US rival’s disqualification

Russian swimming star Yulia Efimova has claimed gold at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships confidently winning the women’s 200m breaststroke final after her principal rival Lilly King was disqualified.

In the absence of the American leader, Efimova didn’t experience any trouble in finishing first, clocking in a time of 2 minutes 20.17 seconds.

On Thursday, the two-time Olympic champion from the US was disqualified, after winning a preliminary heat, for not touching the wall with both hands during the first turn.

US swimming officials filed a protest, aiming to reverse King’s sensational disqualification, but their appeal was denied by a FINA panel.

After taking the 200m breaststroke gold, Efimova has become the six-time world champion, adding yet another medal to her huge collection of awards.

This was the first gold medal for Team Russia in swimming and 10th overall at the World Aquatics Championships with the main contribution being made by Russia’s invincible synchronized swimmers who won all the events they took part in.