Crowdfunding campaign launched to help family of Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev

A campaign to help raise funds for the family of late boxer Maxim Dadashev has been launched following the 28-year-old's death from brain injuries received during a boxing match against Subriel Matias on Friday.

Dadashev passed away following a lengthy operation designed at alleviating a subdural hematoma and bleeding on the brain he suffered during a TKO defeat to Matias at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, several days ago.

Also on rt.com 'It’s a brutal, cruel sport. May God rest his soul': Tributes pour in for tragic boxer Dadashev

Elizaveta Apushkina, the boxer's widow, arrived in Maryland on Monday and is in the process of making arrangements to have Dadashev's body returned to his native country. His purse for the fight, $75,000, plus training expenses will be paid in full to Apushkina, although difficulties in obtaining life insurance policies for professional boxers means that further expenses will be accrued in transporting his body to Russia.

Bob Arum's Top Rank, which promoted Dadashev, will pay in full for the funeral costs, however a fan-funded crowdsourcing campaign has also been set up to help pay for additional costs (donate here). A goal of $20,000 (€18,000) has been set.

Dadashev had been a resident of California since 2016 as he pursued a career in professional boxing and had hoped to apply for green card status so Apushkina and their young son could join him in the United States.

Also on rt.com Maxim Dadashev's tragic death should be accepted as boxing's cruel reality

"It is with great sadness that I confirm the passing of my husband, Maxim Dadashev," Apushkina wrote in a statement. "He was a very kind person who fought until the very end. Our son will continue to be raised to be a great man, like his father. Lastly, I would like to thank everyone that cared for Maxim during his final days. I ask that everyone please respect our privacy during this very difficult time."

The head of the Russian Boxing Federation, Umar Kremlev, has also said the organization will offer financial support to the late boxer's family.

A video showing Dadashev's trainer, Buddy McGirt, persuading his fighter to quit last Friday's fight has been widely shared in the wake of his death. The fighter exited the ring under his own power but soon became unwell, leading to concerns for his health. His final record stands at 13-1.