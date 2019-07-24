‘What a finish!’ De Ligt scores own goal howler in first start for Juve vs Inter (VIDEO)

Juventus newboy Matthijs de Ligt suffered an own goal howler as he made his first start for the team in a friendly against Inter Milan in China.

Dutch youngster De Ligt, 19, signed for Juventus in a €75 million (US$85 million) deal last week, and made his debut as a substitute in the 3-2 friendly defeat to Tottenham at the weekend.

Handed his first Juve start by Maurizio Sarri in the International Champions Cup clash with Serie A rivals Inter at the Nanjing Olympic Stadium, De Ligt fluffed his lines when he poked a corner into his own net to put his team 1-0 down after 10 minutes.

Juventus 0-1 Inter (De Ligt Own Goal) 😄Great corner from Sensi and flick on from Gagliardini pic.twitter.com/hBIja0ZB4n — InterYaLautaro (@InterYaLautaro) July 24, 2019

What a finish by De Ligt. Not just a superb defender, but great finisher too. pic.twitter.com/I35enviUzL — Messista (@CruijffistaV2) July 24, 2019

The Dutch center back badly misjudged a flick-on by Inter’s Roberto Gagliardini, sticking out his leg and sending the ball past Wojciech Szczęsny in the Juve net.

Juve secured the sought-after signing of De Ligt ahead of rivals such as Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Dutch defender captained Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals last season, and joined Juve on a reported five-year deal that will net him €12 million annually.

The Turin club will see him as their defensive lynchpin for years to come, and will hope his inauspicious start in China is not an omen of things to come.