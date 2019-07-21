 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Harry from the halfway line! Spurs ace Kane strikes to sink Juventus in pre-season game (VIDEO)

Published time: 21 Jul, 2019 14:20 Edited time: 21 Jul, 2019 14:35
Get short URL
Harry from the halfway line! Spurs ace Kane strikes to sink Juventus in pre-season game (VIDEO)
© AFP / Roslan Rahman | Twitter / @PremierSportsTV
Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane produced a moment of magic from the halfway line in stoppage time to seal an incredible 3-2 win against Juventus during the International Champions Cup in Singapore.

The score was locked at 2-2 after Erik Lamela's opener for Spurs was wiped out by goals from Juve stars Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lucas Moura drew the Premier League side level in the second half as the match appeared to be heading towards a penalty shoot-out.

But Kane had other ideas, and latched onto a loose ball in the center circle and shot first time from long range.

The effort caught Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny off his line as the ball sailed over the stranded former Arsenal keeper's head and into the empty net.

It was a spectacular effort that sent the crowd in Singapore into raptures, as the Spurs players mobbed their talismanic striker in celebration.

The match saw the Juventus debut of former Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, but the Dutchman's first outing for Juve was well and truly overshadowed by the England captain, whose effort gives Spurs fans reason to celebrate before the 2019-20 season has even kicked off.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies