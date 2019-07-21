Harry from the halfway line! Spurs ace Kane strikes to sink Juventus in pre-season game (VIDEO)

Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane produced a moment of magic from the halfway line in stoppage time to seal an incredible 3-2 win against Juventus during the International Champions Cup in Singapore.

The score was locked at 2-2 after Erik Lamela's opener for Spurs was wiped out by goals from Juve stars Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lucas Moura drew the Premier League side level in the second half as the match appeared to be heading towards a penalty shoot-out.

But Kane had other ideas, and latched onto a loose ball in the center circle and shot first time from long range.

The effort caught Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny off his line as the ball sailed over the stranded former Arsenal keeper's head and into the empty net.

It was a spectacular effort that sent the crowd in Singapore into raptures, as the Spurs players mobbed their talismanic striker in celebration.

The match saw the Juventus debut of former Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, but the Dutchman's first outing for Juve was well and truly overshadowed by the England captain, whose effort gives Spurs fans reason to celebrate before the 2019-20 season has even kicked off.