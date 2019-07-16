 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Deligted!': Dutch wonderkid De Ligt jets in to Turin to finalize €75mn Juve deal (VIDEO)

Published time: 16 Jul, 2019 20:51 Edited time: 16 Jul, 2019 21:09
Get short URL
'Deligted!': Dutch wonderkid De Ligt jets in to Turin to finalize €75mn Juve deal (VIDEO)
© Reuters / Rafael Marchante
Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt has arrived in Turin to finalize the details on a €75 million ($US85 million) switch to Juventus from Ajax.

The Serie A champions shared footage of De Ligt, 19, jetting in to Turin where he is expected to complete a medical on Wednesday.

The former Ajax skipper is set to pen a five-year deal with the Italian giants worth a reported €12 million a year. 

Ajax will reportedly receive €75 million from the deal for the center back, who came through the youth ranks at the club.   

De Ligt is one of the most sought-after young talents in world football, having starred in Ajax’s remarkable run to the Champions League semifinals.

He showed his new employers first-hand what he is capable of last season, scoring against them as Ajax knocked Juve out in the Champions League quarterfinals.  

READ MORE: From CR7 to CR9: Ronaldo & Sarri in holiday meeting to plot star striker’s ‘new role at Juve’

Other clubs pursuing the young center back had included Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

© Reuters / Alberto Lingria

Barcelona had appeared early favorites to secure his signature but were apparently put off by the price tag.

De Ligt’s new Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo urged the defender to join him in Turin when they appeared on opposite sides in the UEFA Nations League final in Portugal this summer.

Also on rt.com 'I was a little shocked': In-demand de Ligt responds to Ronaldo's request to join him at Juventus

De Ligt will link up with the squad managed by ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, who took over over from Max Allegri in the summer.

Juve clinched an eighth successive Serie A title last season, but will look to De Ligt to help them in their quest to secure success in the Champions League after a more than two-decade drought in the competition.  

He scored eight goals in 77 league games for Ajax, and has netted twice in 17 appearances for the Netherlands.  

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies