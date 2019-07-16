'Deligted!': Dutch wonderkid De Ligt jets in to Turin to finalize €75mn Juve deal (VIDEO)

Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt has arrived in Turin to finalize the details on a €75 million ($US85 million) switch to Juventus from Ajax.

The Serie A champions shared footage of De Ligt, 19, jetting in to Turin where he is expected to complete a medical on Wednesday.

The former Ajax skipper is set to pen a five-year deal with the Italian giants worth a reported €12 million a year.

Ajax will reportedly receive €75 million from the deal for the center back, who came through the youth ranks at the club.

De Ligt is one of the most sought-after young talents in world football, having starred in Ajax’s remarkable run to the Champions League semifinals.

He showed his new employers first-hand what he is capable of last season, scoring against them as Ajax knocked Juve out in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Other clubs pursuing the young center back had included Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Barcelona had appeared early favorites to secure his signature but were apparently put off by the price tag.

De Ligt’s new Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo urged the defender to join him in Turin when they appeared on opposite sides in the UEFA Nations League final in Portugal this summer.

De Ligt will link up with the squad managed by ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, who took over over from Max Allegri in the summer.

Juve clinched an eighth successive Serie A title last season, but will look to De Ligt to help them in their quest to secure success in the Champions League after a more than two-decade drought in the competition.

He scored eight goals in 77 league games for Ajax, and has netted twice in 17 appearances for the Netherlands.