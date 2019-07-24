‘Catch of the year’: Yankees fielder Aaron Hicks pulls off INCREDIBLE one-handed catch (VIDEO)

A stunning catch of the year contender from New York Yankees fielder Aaron Hicks capped a thrilling win for his team against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

The Yankees had at one point trailed the Twins by six runs at Target Field, but surged back into the game and were leading 14-12 when Hicks pulled off the diving catch at the warning track in the 10th inning.

Yankees’ Chad Green was pitching to Max Kepler, who sent his 96.9mph ball hurtling toward the wall.

But Hicks was alert to the danger, racing across and snatching the ball from the air with his outstretched right hand.

The catch saved the game for the Yankees, and was instantly hailed as the finest fans would see all season in a slugfest of a game that will also last long in the memory.

FINAL: Yankees 14, Twins 12



Aaron Hicks might've just made the catch of the year to seal the game of the year. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 24, 2019

CATCH OF THE YEAR — fieldz (@FieIdz) July 24, 2019