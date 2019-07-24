 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Catch of the year’: Yankees fielder Aaron Hicks pulls off INCREDIBLE one-handed catch (VIDEO)

Published time: 24 Jul, 2019 11:45
© Getty Images / Hannah Foslien
A stunning catch of the year contender from New York Yankees fielder Aaron Hicks capped a thrilling win for his team against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

The Yankees had at one point trailed the Twins by six runs at Target Field, but surged back into the game and were leading 14-12 when Hicks pulled off the diving catch at the warning track in the 10th inning.

Yankees’ Chad Green was pitching to Max Kepler, who sent his 96.9mph ball hurtling toward the wall.

But Hicks was alert to the danger, racing across and snatching the ball from the air with his outstretched right hand.

The catch saved the game for the Yankees, and was instantly hailed as the finest fans would see all season in a slugfest of a game that will also last long in the memory.

