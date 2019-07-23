Officials warn Chinese swimmer Sun and Brit rival Scott after podium row

Swimming officials have warned UK swimmer Duncan Scott and Chinese rival Sun Yang after the pair were involved in unsavory scenes during the medal ceremony for the men’s 200m freestyle at the World Championships.

Sun took gold in the event in Gwangju, South Korea, while Scott finished joint third with Russia’s Martin Malyutin.

However, the Brit snubbed Sun on the podium, refusing to stand with him amid doping claims against the Chinese star.

It prompted an angry response from Sun, 27, who first shouted at Scott while later confronting him as they made their way from the ceremony.

Sun Yang gets in bronze medalist Duncan Scott's face after the 200m freestyle medal ceremony (Sun won gold after Lithuanian Danas Rapsys was DQed for a false start). Scott and Sun did not appear to shake hands, and Sun shouted in Scott's direction earlier in the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/0ilhiSorqt — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 23, 2019

The pair have both now been warned by swimming authorities FINA for their conduct.

“The FINA Executive met today in Gwangju (KOR) to analyse the situation occurred during the men’s 200m free victory ceremony and has decided to send a warning letter to athletes Duncan Scott (GBR) and Sun Yang (CHN),” a statement read.

“Both competitors had an inadequate behaviour on this occasion, which is not acceptable in accordance with the FINA Constitution Rule C 12.1.3.”

Scott’s protest follows a similar stance from Australia’s Mack Horton earlier in the competition, when he refused to shake hands or share the podium with Sun after the Chinese star beat him to the men’s 400m freestyle title.

In September, Sun will have a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after he was accused of destroying doping probes with a hammer.

The athlete also served a three-month suspension in 2014 after testing positive for a banned stimulant