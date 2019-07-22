Aussie swimmer Mack Horton warned after China podium snub

International swimming governing body FINA has sent a warning letter to Australia’s Mack Horton for his controversial podium protest at the World Championships in South Korea.

On Sunday, reigning Olympic champion Horton refused to shake hands or share the podium with Chinese men’s 400m freestyle winner Sun Yang, who is facing doping allegations.

Horton, who finished second, didn’t join his rival on the podium and instead staged a silent protest against FINA’s decision to allow Sun to take part in the championships despite alleged doping violations.

FINA has now sent an official letter to Horton and Swimming Australia warning them not to use “FINA events to make personal statements or gestures.”

“The FINA Executive met today in Gwangju (KOR) to analyse the situation related with the men’s 400m free victory ceremony and has decided to send a warning letter to Swimming Australia Ltd and to athlete Mack Horton (AUS),” the statement said.

“While FINA respects the principle of freedom of speech, it has to be conducted in the right context. As in all major sports organisations, our athletes and their entourages are aware of their responsibilities to respect FINA regulations and not use FINA events to make personal statements or gestures.”

In September, Sun will have a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after he was accused of destroying his doping probes with a hammer. The athlete also served a three-month ban in 2014 after testing positive for a banned stimulant.

FINA said that Yang’s case “is currently under review by CAS” asking athletes not to make premature judgments until the verdict is delivered.