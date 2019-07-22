Aussie swimmer 'given standing ovation' after podium snub to Chinese rival accused of doping

Australian Olympic champion swimmer Mack Horton was reportedly given a standing ovation by fellow athletes after refusing to share the podium with Chinese winner Sun Yang, who is facing doping allegations.

Sun beat Horton in the men’s 400m freestyle final to claim gold at the World Aquatics Championships in South Korea on Sunday.

However, the Australian snubbed his Chinese rival on the podium and refused to shake hands or pose for photos with him.

The swimmer is believed to have been protesting against FINA’s decision to allow Sun to compete at the event despite the doping allegations he is facing.

The Aussie was widely supported by other swimmers at the world championships, who reportedly praised him for the protest.

“When we walked into the dining hall, he walked in after us and like the whole dining hall erupted in applause,” said American breaststroke champion Lilly King.

“It was pretty great to see the athletes united on his stance and supporting him as well. I don’t think anyone at FINA’s going to stand up for the athletes so the athletes have to stand up for themselves.”

In September, Sun will have a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after he was accused of destroying his doping probes with a hammer. The 10-time world champion could be slapped with a life ban if found guilty.

Sun also served a three-month ban in 2014 after testing positive for a banned stimulant.

Following the controversial award ceremony, Sun said that his Australian rival had disrespected him and the whole of China.

"Disrespecting me was OK, but disrespecting China was unfortunate. I feel sorry about that," Sun said.