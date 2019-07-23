WATCH: Chinese swimmer Sun 'confronts' UK rival after fresh podium snub

UK swimmer Duncan Scott drew an angry reaction from Chinese swimmer Sun Yang as the Brit extended the podium protest launched by Aussie star Mack Horton against Sun, who has been accused of doping.

Scott shared third place with Russia’s Martin Malyutin in the men’s 200m freestyle final at the World Championships in South Korea, which was won by Sun.

Replicating Horton’s actions, Scott refused to shake the Chinese swimmer’s hand as he staged a silent protest against FINA’s decision to allow Sun to compete despite being in the midst of a doping scandal.

Duncan Scott the latest athlete to protest Sun Yang’s presence at the #WorldChamps. Refuses to join him on top of the podium. pic.twitter.com/QvMvcfHT4T — Veronica Eggleton (@veggleton) July 23, 2019

In September, Sun will have a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after he was accused of destroying his doping probes with a hammer. The athlete also served a three-month ban in 2014 after testing positive for a banned stimulant.

Scott’s protest is the second at the event, as a day earlier Australian Olympic gold medalist Horton also ignored Sun during the award ceremony, later earning standing ovation from fellow swimmers.

Footage of Tuesday's medal ceremony appeared to show Sun shouting at Scott, while he also approached him afterwards, although both eventually left smiling.

Sun Yang gets in bronze medalist Duncan Scott's face after the 200m freestyle medal ceremony (Sun won gold after Lithuanian Danas Rapsys was DQed for a false start). Scott and Sun did not appear to shake hands, and Sun shouted in Scott's direction earlier in the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/0ilhiSorqt — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 23, 2019

Sun Yang was more demonstrative shouting at Scott just before the Chinese anthem. pic.twitter.com/Q1e7vmNlNC — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 23, 2019

On Tuesday, Sun finished second in the 200m freestyle event but was awarded gold after Lithuanian swimmer Danas Rapsys was disqualified for a false start.