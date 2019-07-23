 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

WATCH: Chinese swimmer Sun 'confronts' UK rival after fresh podium snub

Published time: 23 Jul, 2019 12:29 Edited time: 23 Jul, 2019 12:43
Get short URL
WATCH: Chinese swimmer Sun 'confronts' UK rival after fresh podium snub
Men's 200m Freestyle Victory Ceremony © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
UK swimmer Duncan Scott drew an angry reaction from Chinese swimmer Sun Yang as the Brit extended the podium protest launched by Aussie star Mack Horton against Sun, who has been accused of doping.

Scott shared third place with Russia’s Martin Malyutin in the men’s 200m freestyle final at the World Championships in South Korea, which was won by Sun.

READ MORE: Aussie swimmer Mack Horton warned after China podium snub

Replicating Horton’s actions, Scott refused to shake the Chinese swimmer’s hand as he staged a silent protest against FINA’s decision to allow Sun to compete despite being in the midst of a doping scandal.

In September, Sun will have a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after he was accused of destroying his doping probes with a hammer. The athlete also served a three-month ban in 2014 after testing positive for a banned stimulant.

Scott’s protest is the second at the event, as a day earlier Australian Olympic gold medalist Horton also ignored Sun during the award ceremony, later earning standing ovation from fellow swimmers.

Footage of Tuesday's medal ceremony appeared to show Sun shouting at Scott, while he also approached him afterwards, although both eventually left smiling. 

On Tuesday, Sun finished second in the 200m freestyle event but was awarded gold after Lithuanian swimmer Danas Rapsys was disqualified for a false start.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies