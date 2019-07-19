NFL's Tyreek Hill avoids suspension after 'comprehensive investigation' into child abuse allegations

Kansas City Chiefs star receiver Tyreek Hill has avoided suspension after the NFL determined that, following a four-month investigation into allegations of child abuse, he did not violate the league's personal conduct policy.

Hill, 25, and his ex-fiancee were at the center of the investigation into abuse allegations of their three-year-old son after it emerged that the child suffered injuries in their care, which led to the Chiefs indefinitely suspending the wideout.

A subsequent news conference was held by the local district attorney in which he said that he believed that Hill, or his fiancee, had harmed the child. A local police station aired audio they had obtained which showed that both Hill and his fiancee blamed each other for the boy's injuries.

However, after the prolonged investigation, it was decided by league officials that there was insufficient evidence to suspend the player.

"Local law enforcement authorities have publicly advised that the available evidence does not permit them to determine who caused the child’s injuries," the NFL said.

"Similarly, based on the evidence presently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy. If further information becomes available through law enforcement, the pending court proceeding, or other sources, we will promptly consider it and take all appropriate steps at that time."

From @gmfb: More on the breaking news that the NFL decided #Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill will not be suspended or fined, and as the NFL says, "he may attend Kansas City's training camp and participate in all club activities." pic.twitter.com/GL6QnEhmvs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2019

Chiefs statement on WR Tyreek Hill.https://t.co/2Rs8Y8atlX — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 19, 2019

Hill was suspended by the Chiefs after details of the audio recording emerged but they have today lifted that suspension, allowing Hill to take a full part in training when the team begins their pre-season preparations next week.

The investigation is the latest black mark on Hill's reputation. While in college at Oklahoma State, Hill was arrested following accusations that he assaulted his fiancee while she was pregnant. He would later plead guilty to those charges. He avoided any further incidents in his NFL career until March's allegations, which came at a time when he was poised to sign a lucrative contract extension with the franchise.

A statement released by the Chiefs outlined that they were looking forward to having Hill return for training camp.

"We have been informed of the decision by the National Football League that, based on the available evidence, the league has not found that Tyreek Hill violated the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy," it read.

"Based on the information provided to us by the league, we have decided it is appropriate for Tyreek to return to the team at the start of training camp.

"The club fully supports the conditions for return laid out by the league and will continue to monitor any new developments in the case. We are glad to welcome Tyreek back to the team and look forward to the start of training camp next week."

Hill is a two-time Pro Bowl player who was central to the Chiefs' outstanding run last year, recording a career record 87 receptions, 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns.