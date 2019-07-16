Zidane tragedy: Real Madrid boss returns to Canada training base following brother's death

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has resumed his duties at the club's pre-season training base in Canada after being granted compassionate leave following the death of his brother Farid.

The 54-year-old elder brother of the former France captain was reported to have succumbed to cancer on Saturday, with Zidane leaving the club's training base on Friday after learning that Farid's condition had deteriorated significantly.

Also on rt.com Real Madrid confirm death of Zidane’s brother aged 54 as boss leaves Canada training camp

Players and staff held a minute's silence at the club's training base in Montreal following Zidane's absence, with reports in the media stating that he got to see his brother a final time before he passed away.

The World Cup winner later shared a heartfelt tribute to his brother on his Instagram account, writing in French: "You always showed me the way. You were generous and brave, you loved others so much and others loved you so much! I am so proud of you. Forever in my heart."

Zidane had reportedly been told by Real Madrid officials to take as much time as necessary to grieve the loss, but is understood to have arrived back at the team's Ritz Carlton base on Tuesday.

The players had been granted a day off on Monday.

WATCH: Griezmann suffers double-nutmeg humiliation on first day of Barca training

Real Madrid's big-money import from Chelsea, Eden Hazard, has taken his first few training sessions with his new team and the Belgian was spotted consorting with French club-mates Karim Benzema, Ferland Mendy and Raphael Varane.

🇧🇪Eden Hazard's first week of training with Real Madrid and he's already doing a madness. La Liga defenders aren't ready. pic.twitter.com/8mnZG2S4hZ — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) July 14, 2019

Reigning Ballon d'Or holder Luka Modric was a notable absentee from the team's early training sessions, increasing speculation that the Croat could be seeking a move away from the Spanish capital, though he has since returned to first-team duty.