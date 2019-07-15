Crowd of UFO fans seeking to ‘raid Area 51’ hits 1 MILLION despite US Air Force warning

If even a small fraction of those UFO lovers show up to try and break ‘them aliens’ free from the secret desert facility, the ‘Area 51 raid’ joke risks spilling into one of the largest civil disobedience events ever in the US.

“We can move faster than their bullets,” the creators of the intentionally farcical event claim. But with over a million alien fans now registered as ‘going’ – and nearly the same number in reserve, just ‘interested’ in the raid – the US Air Force could find itself facing off against an unprecedented number of unarmed individuals.

Also on rt.com ‘Ready to protect US & its assets’: Military warns 750k+ alien hunters NOT to storm Area 51

“We would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area,” an Air Force spokeswoman previously said, expressing hope that UFO enthusiasts understand that an attempted breach of a military installation is no laughing matter.

Despite the very real threat that the authorities would have no choice but to use force in case of a real mass invasion, the special meme forces – either desperate to get to the bottom of US government secrets or just bored – are keeping the #Area51memes hashtag alive.

"Please sir, storming area 51 was just a joke, please don't shoot we just wanted to have fun not get killed"



Area 51 guard: pic.twitter.com/ckeG3hoUlG — Occasional Cock (@OccasionalCock) July 13, 2019

Me on the bus ride to Area 51 knowing Im about to get killed pic.twitter.com/9lHgvHbkPZ — Keith Stone (@RichHomie_Cooks) July 13, 2019

Area 51 guards watching people trying to break in. #Area51pic.twitter.com/PiStTUNlrR — Barbara (@ImBarbaraPool) July 12, 2019

*Time Traveler arrives from 2029*



Me: so did those people actually storm Area 51?



Time Traveler: you mean the great Area 51 massacre?



Me: pic.twitter.com/Tw0BuoRiKI — Epi (@MisterEninja04) July 12, 2019

Like this story? Share it with a friend!