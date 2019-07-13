Real Madrid confirm death of Zidane’s brother aged 54 as boss leaves Canada training camp

Real Madrid have confirmed the death of manager Zinedine Zidane’s elder brother Farid, with players and staff holding a minute’s silence at their training camp in Montreal after their manager had flown back to see his sibling.

It is reported that Farid lost his battle with cancer on Saturday morning, after Real boss Zidane had left Canada urgently on Friday on learning that his brother’s condition has deteriorated significantly.

Reports state that Zidane managed to see his brother for one last time before he passed away.

The club confirmed the news on social media and shared a picture of players and staff holding a minute’s silence.

Todos los miembros del primer equipo del Real Madrid guardaron un minuto de silencio antes del entrenamiento en Montreal por el fallecimiento de Farid Zidane, hermano de nuestro entrenador Zinedine Zidane. — Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) July 13, 2019

They are understood to have offered Zidane, 47, as much time off as he needs in order to come to terms with the loss.

Assistant manager David Bettoni will take charge of training until Zidane returns, as the team prepare for a round of pre-season friendlies against clubs including Bayern Munich, Arsenal and neighbors Atletico Madrid.