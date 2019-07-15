 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'One of the best to ever do it': Mayweather, boxing world pays tribute to 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker

Published time: 15 Jul, 2019 14:49 Edited time: 15 Jul, 2019 15:14
Floyd Mayweather Jr. led the tributes to all-time boxing great, former four-weight world champion, Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker, after the latter's tragic death at the age of 55 after being hit by a car on Monday.

Mayweather, whose masterful defensive skills were likened to Whitaker's, called the southpaw "one of the best fighters to ever do it" on Instragram when the news of Whitaker's death broke, beginning his post with "RIP champ".

The Virginia Beach Police Department reported that the former long-time pound for pound king Whitaker was hit by a car in Virginia Beach on Sunday, while walking at an intersection, later died of his injuries. The incident is not being treated as a hit and run.

"When officers arrived on scene they located an adult male victim who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim succumbed to his injuries on the scene," Virginia Beach Police Department spokesman L.M. Bauder said in a statement, per ESPN. "The driver of the vehicle remained on scene with police."

Tributes have flooded in from boxing experts and former opponents, who unanimously agreed on Whitaker's unique elusive ability.

Whitaker was the undisputed lightweight world champion, and went on to clinch titles in the light welterweight and welterweight divisions, while topping the majority of experts' pound for pound charts for half a decade in the 1990s.

A distinguished amateur of over 200 fights, Whitaker won the gold medal at the 1984 Olympics as part of the legendary US team of that year, before turning professional and becoming a darling of pay-per-view boxing television throughout his career, fighting the likes of Julio Cesar Chavez and Oscar De La Hoya.

