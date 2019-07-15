'One of the best to ever do it': Mayweather, boxing world pays tribute to 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker

Floyd Mayweather Jr. led the tributes to all-time boxing great, former four-weight world champion, Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker, after the latter's tragic death at the age of 55 after being hit by a car on Monday.

Mayweather, whose masterful defensive skills were likened to Whitaker's, called the southpaw "one of the best fighters to ever do it" on Instragram when the news of Whitaker's death broke, beginning his post with "RIP champ".

The Virginia Beach Police Department reported that the former long-time pound for pound king Whitaker was hit by a car in Virginia Beach on Sunday, while walking at an intersection, later died of his injuries. The incident is not being treated as a hit and run.

"When officers arrived on scene they located an adult male victim who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim succumbed to his injuries on the scene," Virginia Beach Police Department spokesman L.M. Bauder said in a statement, per ESPN. "The driver of the vehicle remained on scene with police."

Tributes have flooded in from boxing experts and former opponents, who unanimously agreed on Whitaker's unique elusive ability.

The best lightweight I ever saw passed away today. Yes, that includes Roberto Duran, Floyd Mayweather, Ike Williams, and anyone else you want to mention. RIP Pernell Whitaker. — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) July 15, 2019

We're sorry to learn of the tragic death of Pernell Whitaker.

Rest in peace, champ. pic.twitter.com/SsbN4h5YDF — Boxing News (@BoxingNewsED) July 15, 2019

Before there was Floyd Mayweather



There was Sweet Pea



R.I.P Pernell Whitaker pic.twitter.com/FRGDPNMyun — Undefeated Podcast (@podundefeated) July 15, 2019

Very sad to hear the news about Pernell Whitaker today.



RIP Champ. pic.twitter.com/gqf41jo6IO — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) July 15, 2019

On my NY public access TV show “Max on Boxing” (1989-1998), I talked Pernell Whitaker more than any other fighter; it was basically the Pernell Whitaker show. He was the pound for pound best for half a decade, and one of the 3 greatest pure boxers who ever lived. RIP Sweet Pea. — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) July 15, 2019

..Y un día se nos fue.

Estoy shokeado, me tomó con la guardia baja. Pensé que los inmortales como mi máximo referente boxistico se quedaría más tiempo entre nosotros. Siempre pensé eso, no se porque pero así lo pensé. Sin embargo no, porque un día como ayer se nos fue Withaker pic.twitter.com/Rq9gduzmqp — Sergio Martínez (@maravillabox) July 15, 2019

Whitaker was the undisputed lightweight world champion, and went on to clinch titles in the light welterweight and welterweight divisions, while topping the majority of experts' pound for pound charts for half a decade in the 1990s.

A distinguished amateur of over 200 fights, Whitaker won the gold medal at the 1984 Olympics as part of the legendary US team of that year, before turning professional and becoming a darling of pay-per-view boxing television throughout his career, fighting the likes of Julio Cesar Chavez and Oscar De La Hoya.