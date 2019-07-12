 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lost key: US soccer star Allie Long robbed during World Cup victory celebrations

Published time: 12 Jul, 2019 17:02 Edited time: 12 Jul, 2019 17:18
Lost key: US soccer star Allie Long robbed during World Cup victory celebrations
© AFP / Angela Weiss
United States soccer star Allie Long revealed she was robbed of her wedding ring, cash and the key to New York City while she was out celebrating her team's FIFA Women's World Cup victory.

Following their day-long celebrations and victory parade in New York, Long and her teammates flew from coast to coast to Los Angeles to accept an ESPY award for 'Best Team'.

READ MORE: New York Police investigating after Megan Rapinoe targeted by possible hate crime

And while the team was enjoying the plaudits in LA, burglars struck, stealing items from her room at the Ritz Carlton hotel in the city

The taken items included a key to New York City, presented to Long by Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio, as well as an unspecified amount of cash and her wedding ring.

Long broke the news via her Twitter account, tweeting: "After the @ESPYS show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room. Do you make copies @NYCMayor? I would love a new one."

She received a reply from de Blasio, who said he'd happily replace the key.

"So sorry to hear it, Allie," he tweeted. "Hang in there. Don’t worry about the key. Like any good New Yorker, we keep a spare for our neighbors! We got you covered."

And she later posted to her Instagram page saying: "Take my ring but not my mans (or medal Thank God)"

View this post on Instagram

Take my ring but not my mans (or medal Thank God)

A post shared by Allie Long (@allie_long_) on

Los Angles police officials confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that Long's room was entered between 9pm and 10pm but, at the time of writing, no arrests have been made.

