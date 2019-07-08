With options narrowing, where does Jose Mourinho go from here?

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has turned down a lucrative deal to manage in China but with most of Europe's top jobs already spoken for ahead of the start of next season, the Portuguese faces an uncertain future.

Mourinho, 56, reportedly turned down a mammoth £28 million (US$35 million) per season deal to coach Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande after being out of work since leaving Old Trafford last December.

And while Mourinho has been making the most of his break from the game, including working as a pundit with RT and taking in some tennis, his major focus will be on securing a match at one of Europe's biggest clubs.

But with the managerial merry-go-round in full swing in advance of the new season, it remains unclear where Mourinho's landing spot may be.

His former team Chelsea opted to appoint Frank Lampard to replace Maurizio Sarri, forgoing the possibility of a third spell for Mourinho at the London club.

Inter Milan, another former employer of the Portuguese, appointed another Chelsea old boy in Antonio Conte, while Sarri has wound up in Italian football's top job at Juventus.

After reportedly considering Mourinho a candidate, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez filled his club's managerial position with Zinedine Zidane at the end of last season.

Benfica, the club where Mourinho began his coaching career 19 years ago, were reportedly rebuffed by the Portuguese in January before deciding to hand the job to B Team coach Bruno Age, who has won 23 of 29 games in charge thus far.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have stuck with Thomas Tuchel, extending his contract this summer, while German titans Bayern Munich are set to stick with Niko Kovac in charge. Roma, meanwhile, have gone with Paulo Fonseca to lead them into the next campaign.

Everywhere you look, potential opportunities are being shut down as doors are closed.

So, where does this leave Jose as time runs out until the start of the season?

Newcastle United are reportedly hovering as they seek a replacement for former boss Rafa Benitez, but it is unlikely that Mourinho would consider a club of their stature as his next destination.

Speaking last month, Mourinho said that he has already turned down "three or four different offers" as he seeks his re-entry point to top level management.

"I know what I don't want and that is the reason why I have had to say no to three or four different offers," he told beIN Sports. "I know what I want, not in terms of a specific club, but the nature of the job, and I am going to be waiting for that."

Mourinho had set himself a deadline of the end of June to accept a new position but now - more than a week into July - it stands to reason that if he intends to stand on the sidelines next season he may have to lower his standards.

One potential twist could involve Mourinho moving into international management. He has long outlined a desire to one day coach the Portuguese national team though Fernando Santos, the current man in charge, appears to be a favorite of the Portuguese Football Federation having held the job since 2014 - and he has also delivered the European Championship in 2016 and UEFA Nations League this summer.

Nonetheless, Mourinho says he remains intrigued by international management.

"I want to compete in new competitions," Mourinho said last month. "I think about the World Cup and the European Championships.

"For a long time I have had the desire to try out such an adventure. Right now, I see myself more at a national team than with a new club. Is Portugal the right team for me? Not necessarily.

"Winning a fifth championship in a different country or the Champions League with a third club are things I'd like to do," he added. "I wouldn't do it just for that. I only go where a project convinces me."

Mourinho remains as one of the game's more iconic figures and can boast a managerial record of the highest caliber.

It is clear that he sees himself capable of delivering European silverware to his next destination, but time is running for him to get his wish of being in place before the start of the next campaign.

That might well mean waiting until the first big-name managerial casualties of next season before the right chance presents itself.

Mourinho may need to kick his heels on the touchline a little bit longer.