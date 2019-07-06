UFC 239: Who’s fighting, what time is it, where can I watch?

The famous UFC octagon returns to fighting mecca Las Vegas on Saturday night for a UFC 239 card with some of the biggest names in MMA. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

WHO'S TOP OF THE CARD?

Top of the bill is the world title fight between light heavyweight champion Jon Jones of the US and Brazil’s Thiago Santos.

Jones, 31, is aiming to cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats of the sport. The man nicknamed ‘Bones’ owns a career record of 24 wins and just one loss – which came by way of disqualification against Matt Hamill a decade ago.

The controversial Rochester native faces Brazilian veteran ‘Marreta’ Santos, 35, whose pro slate reads 21 wins and six losses – although he enters Saturday night’s action at the T-Mobile Arena on a four-fight win streak.

The co-main event is a women’s bantamweight battle between reigning champion Amanda Nunes – who as featherweight titleholder boasts ‘champ champ status’ – and former division queen Holly Holm.

‘Lioness’ Nunes, 31, brutally dismantled countrywoman Cris Cyborg in their featherweight bout in December, and will be heavy favorite to beat veteran US fighter Holm.

The 37-year-old has suffered four defeats in her last six bouts, but did beat Megan Anderson in her last outing. She also has history as upsetting the odds, having famously stunned the then-unbeaten Ronda Rousey in Australia in November 2015.

Another eagerly-awaited matchup sees unbeaten American wrestling phenom Ben ‘Funky’ Askren, who will be appearing in his second UFC bout, taking on Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal – who shocked home favorite Darren Till in London in March.

WHAT'S THE FULL CARD?

Main Card

Jon Jones (USA) v Thiago Santos (BRA) — lightweight heavyweight title bout

Amanda Nunes (BRA) v Holly Holm (USA) — bantamweight title bout

Jorge Masvidal (USA) v Ben Askren (USA) — welterweight

Jan Blachowicz (POL) v Luke Rockhold (USA) — light heavyweight

Diego Sanchez (USA) v Michael Chiesa (USA) — welterweight

Prelims

Gilbert Melendez (USA) v Arnold Allen (UK) — featherweight

Marlon Vera (ECUADOR) v Nohelin Hernandez (USA) — bantamweight

Claudia Gadelha (BRA) v Randa Markos (CAN/IRAQ)— strawweight

Alejandro Perez (MEX) v Song Yadong (CHI) — bantamweight

Early Prelims

Edmen Shahbazyan (USA) v Jack Marshman (UK) — middleweight

Ismail Naurdiev (RUS) v Chance Rencountre (USA) — welterweight

Julia Avila (USA) v Pannie Kianzad (IRA/SWE) — bantamweight

WHERE IS IT TAKING PLACE?

The action goes down at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, as part of International Fight Week.

WHAT TIME DOES IT START?

The earlier prelims will begin at around 6:15 pm ET (10.15 GMT), with the prelims scheduled for 8pm. The main card is set to start from around 10pm ET.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT?

In the US, the main card will be aired on ESPN+ pay per view. The early prelims will be on UFC Fight Pass, while the second set of prelims will be on ESPN.

In the UK, BT Box Office will be showing the action for a price of £19.95.