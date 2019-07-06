UFC 239: Who’s fighting, what time is it, where can I watch?
WHO'S TOP OF THE CARD?
Top of the bill is the world title fight between light heavyweight champion Jon Jones of the US and Brazil’s Thiago Santos.
Top of the bill is the world title fight between light heavyweight champion Jon Jones of the US and Brazil’s Thiago Santos.
Jones, 31, is aiming to cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats of the sport. The man nicknamed ‘Bones’ owns a career record of 24 wins and just one loss – which came by way of disqualification against Matt Hamill a decade ago.Also on rt.com UFC 239: Jon Jones cleared to fight by the Nevada State Athletic Commission
The controversial Rochester native faces Brazilian veteran ‘Marreta’ Santos, 35, whose pro slate reads 21 wins and six losses – although he enters Saturday night’s action at the T-Mobile Arena on a four-fight win streak.
The co-main event is a women’s bantamweight battle between reigning champion Amanda Nunes – who as featherweight titleholder boasts ‘champ champ status’ – and former division queen Holly Holm.Also on rt.com UFC 239: Holly Holm in familiar territory as underdog spoiler ahead of Amanda Nunes bout
‘Lioness’ Nunes, 31, brutally dismantled countrywoman Cris Cyborg in their featherweight bout in December, and will be heavy favorite to beat veteran US fighter Holm.
READ MORE: ‘Baddest woman on the planet’: Reaction to Nunes' stunning UFC 232 win over Cyborg
The 37-year-old has suffered four defeats in her last six bouts, but did beat Megan Anderson in her last outing. She also has history as upsetting the odds, having famously stunned the then-unbeaten Ronda Rousey in Australia in November 2015.
Another eagerly-awaited matchup sees unbeaten American wrestling phenom Ben ‘Funky’ Askren, who will be appearing in his second UFC bout, taking on Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal – who shocked home favorite Darren Till in London in March.
WHAT'S THE FULL CARD?
Main Card
Jon Jones (USA) v Thiago Santos (BRA) — lightweight heavyweight title bout
Amanda Nunes (BRA) v Holly Holm (USA) — bantamweight title bout
Jorge Masvidal (USA) v Ben Askren (USA) — welterweight
Jan Blachowicz (POL) v Luke Rockhold (USA) — light heavyweight
Diego Sanchez (USA) v Michael Chiesa (USA) — welterweight
Prelims
Gilbert Melendez (USA) v Arnold Allen (UK) — featherweight
Marlon Vera (ECUADOR) v Nohelin Hernandez (USA) — bantamweight
Claudia Gadelha (BRA) v Randa Markos (CAN/IRAQ)— strawweight
Alejandro Perez (MEX) v Song Yadong (CHI) — bantamweight
Early Prelims
Edmen Shahbazyan (USA) v Jack Marshman (UK) — middleweight
Ismail Naurdiev (RUS) v Chance Rencountre (USA) — welterweight
Julia Avila (USA) v Pannie Kianzad (IRA/SWE) — bantamweight
WHERE IS IT TAKING PLACE?
The action goes down at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, as part of International Fight Week.
WHAT TIME DOES IT START?
The earlier prelims will begin at around 6:15 pm ET (10.15 GMT), with the prelims scheduled for 8pm. The main card is set to start from around 10pm ET.
WHERE CAN I WATCH IT?
In the US, the main card will be aired on ESPN+ pay per view. The early prelims will be on UFC Fight Pass, while the second set of prelims will be on ESPN.
In the UK, BT Box Office will be showing the action for a price of £19.95.