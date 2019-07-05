'Money May all motherf**kin' day!' Mayweather goads haters by flaunting wealth - gets roasted (VIDEO

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr attempted to enforce his 'Money Mayweather' moniker by flashing off his custom made watches, stacks of hundred dollar bills and designer accessories - but instead got roasted by social media.

Former multi-weight champion Mayweather, who retired from professional boxing with a perfect record of 50-0, shows off his limited edition Arnold Schwarzenegger watch before turning his attention to a whopping $1.8 million in dollar bills spread across his bed in a video posted to Twitter.

Walking over to a bedside table with stacks of cash in $20 bills, Mayweather proudly proclaims he has dubbed the space "the Andrew Jackson section" in honor of the seventh president of the United States who appears on the note, but that he himself refers to the cash as "wallpaper".

Among his other trinkets are the largest Chanel bag in the world from the late Karl Lagerfeld, creative director of the fashion house, before flicking $100 dollars bills and signing off with the laconic but nevertheless poetic "Money May all motherf*ckin day".

It is unknown what prompted such a brazen show of affluence from Mayweather; it is unlikely anyone doubted the riches of one of the highest earning athletes of all-time, let alone enough to warrant such a blunt video.

Nevertheless, Mayweather followed that post with an Instagram post apparently addressed to his 'haters', in which he expressed pity that they had neglected building their own 'legacy' and instead focused their attention on his.

"This is what I’ve been hearing for 23 years...'All Mayweather does is brag about his cars, his jewelry, his mansions, his ladies, his clothes and his money'. And this is what Mayweather says back...'I’m happy y’all spent over 2 decades hating on me instead of building your own legacy'," he wrote.

Unsurprisingly, the video provoked a negative reaction online, for its needless and gratuitous show of wealth, a gimmick of Mayweather's during his fighting heyday, but a tiresome sight now the former champ is retired and apparently lonely.

