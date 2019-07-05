Oops… Ibrahimovic’s name spelled wrong on his own Galaxy shirt (PHOTO)

It appears Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic was replaced by his lesser-known doppelganger ‘Irbahimovic’ during LA Galaxy’s 2-0 victory over Toronto FC on Thursday.

Despite the unfortunate spelling mishap, there were no mistakes on the scoreboards as Zlatan slotted home twice, his first goals in a month, to secure victory for the LA Galaxy over Toronto FC.

The 37-year-old former Manchester United, Barcelona FC, PSG and AC Milan star has scored 13 in 15 games so far in this, his second season for the LA Galaxy since moving from Old Trafford. His side are currently six points off city rivals Los Angeles FC in the Western Conference.

The lesser-know 'Irbahimovic' seemingly made a mark among Galaxy fans worldwide in just his first appearance for the club.

Genius marketing by @LAGalaxy, that one of a kind #irbahimovic jersey will sell for millions — Matthew Advani (@AdvaniMatthew) July 5, 2019

You see, Zlatan is so good he sent his stunt double #Irbahimovic and still scored two goals #LAvTOR#MLShttps://t.co/3fYDjWHbAK — Juan S. Pimiento (@PimientoFutbol) July 5, 2019

Need to check the stats on this. Pretty sure #Irbahimovic only has 2 this year? https://t.co/hmN8m2x3dC — Dylan (@3DinTO) July 5, 2019

Zlatan is not the first, nor will he be the last, to fall afoul of a misspelled jersey.

Chris Wondolowski reportedly came out of a dry spell for the US National Team while wearing a misspelled jersey with an extra 'w.' The equipment manager reportedly altered his game jersey to read ‘WONDOWLOWSKI’ for good luck in the 2013 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Let’s also not forget David Beckham’s shirt during the 1997 Charity Shield against Chelsea.

Not to mention fellow Manchester United alumni ‘Andesron’.

No.24 because that's the shirt some guy called Andesron made his only appearance in pic.twitter.com/uX3Vrxcdai — Damon Morris (@DamonJMorris) August 1, 2017

Zlatan seemed largely unfazed by the spelling, however, casually nailing the viral bottlecap challenge before calling out Paul Pogba.

READ MORE: Bottle Slap Challenge! Russia's slapping champion 'Dumpling' creates own internet craze (VIDEO)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!