Oops… Ibrahimovic’s name spelled wrong on his own Galaxy shirt (PHOTO)

Published time: 5 Jul, 2019 10:32 Edited time: 5 Jul, 2019 10:41
© Getty Images North America / Matthew Ashton
It appears Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic was replaced by his lesser-known doppelganger ‘Irbahimovic’ during LA Galaxy’s 2-0 victory over Toronto FC on Thursday.

Despite the unfortunate spelling mishap, there were no mistakes on the scoreboards as Zlatan slotted home twice, his first goals in a month, to secure victory for the LA Galaxy over Toronto FC. 

The 37-year-old former Manchester United, Barcelona FC, PSG and AC Milan star has scored 13 in 15 games so far in this, his second season for the LA Galaxy since moving from Old Trafford. His side are currently six points off city rivals Los Angeles FC in the Western Conference. 

The lesser-know 'Irbahimovic' seemingly made a mark among Galaxy fans worldwide in just his first appearance for the club.

Zlatan is not the first, nor will he be the last, to fall afoul of a misspelled jersey. 

Chris Wondolowski reportedly came out of a dry spell for the US National Team while wearing a misspelled jersey with an extra 'w.' The equipment manager reportedly altered his game jersey to read ‘WONDOWLOWSKI’ for good luck in the 2013 Concacaf Gold Cup. 

Let’s also not forget David Beckham’s shirt during the 1997 Charity Shield against Chelsea.

Not to mention fellow Manchester United alumni ‘Andesron’.

Zlatan seemed largely unfazed by the spelling, however, casually nailing the viral bottlecap challenge before calling out Paul Pogba.

