'I’ll take it from here': McGregor nails 'bottle cap challenge', challenges Floyd Mayweather (VIDEO)

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is the latest star to take part in the 'bottle cap challenge' as the Irishman released his own video of him acing the viral trend before daring former foe Floyd Mayweather Jr to give it a shot.

As bizarre online trends go, the 'bottle cap challenge' appears to be the 2019 version of the 'ice bucket challenge'. While its bottle-capped cousin isn't, yet, associated with a charity, it remains one of the year's most popular viral dares.

Excellent job Jason Statham, I tip my cap to you.

I’ll take it from here.

The challenge, in which a person films themselves spin-kicking the lid off a bottle, was kickstarted by UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway but it has since spiralled into a life of its own as musician John Mayer, actor Jason Statham and now Conor McGregor are among those to have gotten involved.

Taking on the challenge on Monday, McGregor first paid tribute to 51-year-old actor Statham's attempt at the viral trend before unleashing his own and, as you might expect, it goes seamlessly and all while holding a bottle of his personal brand Irish whiskey.

"Excellent job Jason Statham, I tip my cap to you," McGregor wrote on Twitter. "I’ll take it from here. I nominate Floyd Mayweather."

The Dublin man then cockily pops the cork from a bottle of his own brand 'Proper Twelve' whiskey and swaggers off taking a swig, all while wearing a Crumlin Boxing Club t-shirt, the gym at which he trained as a youth.

Few would consider themselves more qualified to attempt it than former two-division UFC champ McGregor.

What's more, in keeping with the tradition of viral trends such as this McGregor issued his own challenge to Floyd Mayweather to be the next to take it on - though one suspects that the undefeated boxer won't bite.