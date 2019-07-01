Conor McGregor takes shot at Khabib with Instagram pic from scene of infamous Brooklyn bus attack

The war of words between UFC stars Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov rumbles on as McGregor posted a throwback picture to social media of him standing at the scene of his infamous bus attack in Brooklyn.

Former two-weight UFC champion McGregor posted two images to social media late on Sunday, one of him arriving to Brooklyn's Barclays Center for a press conference ahead of his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather two years ago, along with a second which shows a screengrab of Khabib Nurmagomedov reacting as McGregor attacks the bus he is in at the UFC 223 media day at the same venue in April last year.

"That time I rallied 3 rolls Royce’s into the loading bay of the Barclays [Center], Brooklyn. Yeehaaaa." McGregor wrote to accompany the pictures.

McGregor, along with another associate, was arrested following the April 2018 incident in New York which added considerable fuel to an already simmering feud between the Irishman and Nurmagomedov. It was at this event in which the Russian defeated Al Iaquinta to claim the vacant lightweight title, with McGregor being his first successful title defense the following October.

A brawl involving members of McGregor and Nurmagomedov's teams ensued immediately after the fight, leading to numerous suspensions being handed down by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

McGregor announced his retirement from mixed martial arts in the months after the fight, though appears to have walked that statement back on several occasions by stating his desire for a rematch with the Russian champion.

Nurmagomedov will instead face interim champion Dustin Poirier in his next octagon outing at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi in September.