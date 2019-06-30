'One of the bloodiest fights in MMA history': Cage Warriors bout turns into bloodbath (GRAPHIC)

Saturday's Cage Warriors world title bout between Nicolas Dalby and Ross Houston was stopped before the end of the second round as referee Marc Goddard adjudged that the blood lost by both men was a potential health risk.

The Cage Warriors 106: Night of Champions main event between welterweight champion Nicolas Dalby and interim titleholder Ross Houston will certainly have left a mark on those who witnessed it, as well as on the fighters themselves - quite literally.

READ MORE: 'A terrifying human': Ngannou levels former UFC champ Dos Santos with big 1st-round KO (VIDEO)

Former UFC vet Dalby was caught by his Scottish opponent in the first round with a slashing elbow which immediately opened a gash above his left temple, causing blood to flow freely from the wound and collect on the canvas.

Not to be outdone, Dalby connected with a right cross in the second which shattered his opponent's nose, causing yet more blood to envelop both fighters.

One of the bloodiest fights in MMA history. Declared a NC because there was so much plasma that the fighting surface became unsafe to compete on.



That could be a first. The right call because nobody could get their footing and they were sliding all over the place. #CW106pic.twitter.com/wGKYMRvYVd — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 29, 2019

As the third round unfolded the cage resembled an abattoir more than a sporting arena, causing referee Marc Goddard to wave off the bout and declare it a no-contest, citing the danger of the now-slippery floor as the reason for his decision.

Both Dalby and Houston appeared comfortable with the decision, embracing in the cage and calling for a rematch to take place on the upcoming UFC Copenhagen card in Dalby's home country of Denmark on September 28.

Plenty of time, one would think, for both fighters to recuperate, adjust their game-plans and do it all over again.

Amazing scenes backstage here. Dalby and Houston being assessed in the same medical room, laughing and joking. Crazy after so much animosity. Lovely moment #CW106 — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) June 29, 2019