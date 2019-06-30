 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'One of the bloodiest fights in MMA history': Cage Warriors bout turns into bloodbath (GRAPHIC)

Published time: 30 Jun, 2019 11:39 Edited time: 30 Jun, 2019 11:55
Get short URL
'One of the bloodiest fights in MMA history': Cage Warriors bout turns into bloodbath (GRAPHIC)
Twitter screenshot @Grabaka_Hitman
Saturday's Cage Warriors world title bout between Nicolas Dalby and Ross Houston was stopped before the end of the second round as referee Marc Goddard adjudged that the blood lost by both men was a potential health risk.

The Cage Warriors 106: Night of Champions main event between welterweight champion Nicolas Dalby and interim titleholder Ross Houston will certainly have left a mark on those who witnessed it, as well as on the fighters themselves - quite literally.

READ MORE: 'A terrifying human': Ngannou levels former UFC champ Dos Santos with big 1st-round KO (VIDEO)

Former UFC vet Dalby was caught by his Scottish opponent in the first round with a slashing elbow which immediately opened a gash above his left temple, causing blood to flow freely from the wound and collect on the canvas.

Not to be outdone, Dalby connected with a right cross in the second which shattered his opponent's nose, causing yet more blood to envelop both fighters.

As the third round unfolded the cage resembled an abattoir more than a sporting arena, causing referee Marc Goddard to wave off the bout and declare it a no-contest, citing the danger of the now-slippery floor as the reason for his decision.

Both Dalby and Houston appeared comfortable with the decision, embracing in the cage and calling for a rematch to take place on the upcoming UFC Copenhagen card in Dalby's home country of Denmark on September 28.

Plenty of time, one would think, for both fighters to recuperate, adjust their game-plans and do it all over again. 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies