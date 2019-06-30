'A terrifying human': Ngannou levels former UFC champ Dos Santos with big 1st-round KO (VIDEO)

Francis Ngannou has called for another crack at UFC gold as he knocked out former heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos just over a minute into their UFC Minneapolis main event on Saturday night.

Ngannou dropped the Brazilian striker with a clubbing right-hand blow from an odd angle as Dos Santos attempted to evade an attack, finishing the fight via strikes on the ground moments later.

It was another impressive win for the feared power-puncher, 32, as he has now tallied three first-round finishes in a row (two against former champions) since losing to both Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis in 2018.

The Cameroonian fighter will almost certainly turn his attention once again to heavyweight gold in the aftermath of the victory, calling for the victor of the upcoming rematch between Daniel Cormier and former champ Miocic.

"I hope the UFC realizes I deserve the title shot right now," Ngannou said post-fight, echoing an address he made at UFC president Dana White from inside the cage as he bellowed his credentials at the organization's upper management.

"I was just telling him that I need some credit. I need the title shot," Ngannou explained of his words to White.

"That’s the only thing that would make sense right now for me. He said we’re going to talk about it. I assume that means yes."

Of course, Ngannou's last title shot was a five-round shellacking at the hands of former champ Miocic of which the hangover has only recently dissipated.

Since his last loss, Ngannou has spent less than two-and-a-half minutes in the octagon across three separate fights - and if that run of form continues, the UFC will have little choice but to place him into a title bout once again.

