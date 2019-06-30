 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Karma!’: Suarez distraught after Copa America penalty miss… but finds little sympathy online

Published time: 30 Jun, 2019 09:50
Get short URL
‘Karma!’: Suarez distraught after Copa America penalty miss… but finds little sympathy online
Uruguay forward Luis Suarez was left inconsolable after his penalty miss proved decisive in the Copa America quarterfinal shootout with Peru, but the Barcelona man drew little sympathy from football fans online.

The striker, 32, missed Uruguay’s first penalty against Peru in Salvador, which ultimately proved costly as his team lost the shootout 5-4 and exited the South American football showpiece.

Uruguay had incredibly seen three goals ruled out for offside during the 90 minutes – including one from Suarez – as the game finished 0-0.

The Barcelona striker was first up for his country in the shootout, and while he struck his shot strongly, it was well-saved by Peru stopper Pedro Gallese, diving to his right.

Suarez was seen in floods of tears after his team’s fate was confirmed – and while he was consoled by teammates on the pitch, sympathy was in short supply online for a man who has long been a divisive figure, equally revered and reviled for his full-bloodied which so often skirts the boundaries of acceptability.

Liverpool fans appeared to take particular joy at the sight, angered as they were by their former hero’s antics when he faced the Anfield club with Barcelona in the Champions League last season.

Others reveled in the schadenfreude at the expense of a man who most famously bent the rules to put his team into the World Cup semi-finals in 2010 by deliberately stopping a goal-bound shot with his hands against Ghana.  

It was also one of the rare occasions when Manchester United and Liverpool fans were joined in something, with Suarez widely despised by the Old Trafford faithful after he was charged with racially abusing former defender Patrice Evra during his time in the Premier League.  

There was a crumb of comfort for Suarez from former Barcelona teammate Neymar, though, as the Brazil star urged him to “pick yourself up.”

Peru move on to face defending champions Chile in the semifinal on Wednesday, while Tuesday night sees a clash of the South America giants between Brazil and Argentina in the other last four match.

Also on rt.com Messi ‘is not having his best Copa America’ – but that might be a good thing for Argentina

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies