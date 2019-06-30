‘Karma!’: Suarez distraught after Copa America penalty miss… but finds little sympathy online

Uruguay forward Luis Suarez was left inconsolable after his penalty miss proved decisive in the Copa America quarterfinal shootout with Peru, but the Barcelona man drew little sympathy from football fans online.

The striker, 32, missed Uruguay’s first penalty against Peru in Salvador, which ultimately proved costly as his team lost the shootout 5-4 and exited the South American football showpiece.

Uruguay had incredibly seen three goals ruled out for offside during the 90 minutes – including one from Suarez – as the game finished 0-0.

The Barcelona striker was first up for his country in the shootout, and while he struck his shot strongly, it was well-saved by Peru stopper Pedro Gallese, diving to his right.

Suarez was seen in floods of tears after his team’s fate was confirmed – and while he was consoled by teammates on the pitch, sympathy was in short supply online for a man who has long been a divisive figure, equally revered and reviled for his full-bloodied which so often skirts the boundaries of acceptability.

Luis Suárez is devastated!



It was his penalty miss that has seen Peru through to the #CopaAmerica Semi Final! 💪 pic.twitter.com/Z294HGUGOj — Watch Copa América 2019 live on Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) June 29, 2019

Liverpool fans appeared to take particular joy at the sight, angered as they were by their former hero’s antics when he faced the Anfield club with Barcelona in the Champions League last season.

Luis Suarez crying after missing a pen to send Uruguay out of Copa America..... Remember when he laughed at Andy Robertson. You love to see it! pic.twitter.com/juvET7vXlL — Stanley House 🇪🇸6️⃣ (@StanleyHouseLFC) June 29, 2019

Suarez Losing that Penalty and Subsequently crying his ass off afterwards is The BEST thing I have watched all this Year on the Internet 😅😂pic.twitter.com/dl9JUn63gI — Frank™ (@WangaTheTruth) June 30, 2019

Watching Suarez cry after missing a penalty which knocked out Uruguay, is the best thing I have watched today. This indeed, is an intresting year for the cheat.pic.twitter.com/Rkih9JLi4t — Dennis Kiplimo 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@ItsShark15) June 30, 2019

Others reveled in the schadenfreude at the expense of a man who most famously bent the rules to put his team into the World Cup semi-finals in 2010 by deliberately stopping a goal-bound shot with his hands against Ghana.

Uruguay out of the Copa because Suarez missed a penalty? pic.twitter.com/hWKvUtoPXr — SB (@browniespurs) June 29, 2019

imagine watching what Suarez did to Ghana and wanting anything but eternal suffering for him — Jake. (@YedIin) June 29, 2019

When ghanaians see Luis Suarez miss a penalty and send Uruguay out of #CopaAmericapic.twitter.com/ieJlR8axLm — Sheriff (@SheriffIsiaka) June 30, 2019

The law of karma catch Uruguay. What Suarez did to the #BlackStars has now come unto him. Don't try we. pic.twitter.com/3GlcI1VIat — ENOCH OFOSU (@ofosu_heritage) June 29, 2019

It was also one of the rare occasions when Manchester United and Liverpool fans were joined in something, with Suarez widely despised by the Old Trafford faithful after he was charged with racially abusing former defender Patrice Evra during his time in the Premier League.

There was a crumb of comfort for Suarez from former Barcelona teammate Neymar, though, as the Brazil star urged him to “pick yourself up.”

Neymar’s message of support to Luis Suarez after Uruguay crashed out of the #CopaAmerica on penalties ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NZuyFpTULE — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 30, 2019

Peru move on to face defending champions Chile in the semifinal on Wednesday, while Tuesday night sees a clash of the South America giants between Brazil and Argentina in the other last four match.