AC Milan BANNED from Europe over financial breaches

Italian football giants AC Milan have been hit with a one-year ban from European competition for breaches of UEFA Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled.

The Serie A club will miss next season’s Europa League after reaching a deal with UEFA, which will drop proceedings against the club over breaches in spending regulations between 2015 and 2018.

Milan will be replaced by Roma next season in the group stages of Europe’s second-tier club competition.

"AC Milan is excluded from UEFA club competitions of the sporting season 2019-2020," said a statement on the CAS website.

Milan, seven-time winners of the European Cup/Champions League, last summer won an appeal against a European ban and played in the Europa League in 2018-19.

However, they have now reached a deal with UEFA as they will use the time to put their finances in order and potentially escape a ban from the more lucrative Champions League in the future.

Elsewhere, UEFA continues to investigate claims that English Premier League club Manchester City flouted FFP rules, which could lead to a similar ban from competition.

The club has vehemently denied any claims of wrongdoing.