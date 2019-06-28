 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

AC Milan BANNED from Europe over financial breaches

Published time: 28 Jun, 2019 11:55 Edited time: 28 Jun, 2019 12:02
Get short URL
AC Milan BANNED from Europe over financial breaches
© Global Look Press / imago sportfotodienst
Italian football giants AC Milan have been hit with a one-year ban from European competition for breaches of UEFA Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled.

The Serie A club will miss next season’s Europa League after reaching a deal with UEFA, which will drop proceedings against the club over breaches in spending regulations between 2015 and 2018.

Milan will be replaced by Roma next season in the group stages of Europe’s second-tier club competition.

"AC Milan is excluded from UEFA club competitions of the sporting season 2019-2020," said a statement on the CAS website.

Also on rt.com UEFA’s club financial control body must act on Manchester City or risk being rendered useless

Milan, seven-time winners of the European Cup/Champions League, last summer won an appeal against a European ban and played in the Europa League in 2018-19.

However, they have now reached a deal with UEFA as they will use the time to put their finances in order and potentially escape a ban from the more lucrative Champions League in the future. 

Elsewhere, UEFA continues to investigate claims that English Premier League club Manchester City flouted FFP rules, which could lead to a similar ban from competition.

READ MORE: UEFA investigators target Manchester City for Champions League ban after financial probe

The club has vehemently denied any claims of wrongdoing.   

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies