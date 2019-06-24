'Happy and proud': Son of late footballer Jose Antonio Reyes inks deal with Real Madrid

The 11-year-old son of ex-Arsenal and Spain star Jose Antonio Reyes, who died in a car accident in June, has signed a contract with Real Madrid, the team that his father represented more than ten years ago.

Jose Reyes Lopez, who had previously been on the books at Leganes, will join up with the Real Madrid academy ahead of next season. News of the deal's completion was announced on Instagram along with pictures of the player and his mother celebrating the contract at Real Madrid's training ground.

"I'm very happy and proud to start a new chapter at Real Madrid," Reyes Jr. wrote. "I want to thank all those people that have supported me and trusted me, especially my family.

"I will continue to enjoy myself, work and learn with humility."

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who played alongside Reyes Jr's father at Arsenal, added some advice for the youngster as he attempts to make his name at one of the world's biggest football clubs.

"Study, listen, fight and above all, never stop believing," Fabregas wrote via translation. "Humility as always before everything. Much love."

Spanish publication Marca reports that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has promised to "look after" Reyes Jr. until he reaches his 18th birthday.

Reyes passed away in a car accident at the age of 35 on June 1. In his single season with Real Madrid he scored 7 times in 35 appearances. He also represented Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, Benfica and others in a career which saw him tally 21 international caps for Spain.