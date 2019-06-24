‘Unprofessional’: Olympic champ Alina Zagitova’s coach accused of stealing US dancer’s moves

American dancer Jojo Gomez has accused Daniil Gleykhengauz, a coach of Olympic champion figure skater Alina Zagitova, of copyright infringement claiming that he ‘stole’ her choreography.

Gomez insisted that Gleykhengauz, who is one of the senior coaches in Eteri Tutberidze’s team, copied moves from her choreography to Billie Eilish’s tune 'Bad Guy' while making a new exhibition routine for the reigning world figure skating champion.

The 16-year-old Russian star demonstrated her newly-created dance during 'Fantasy on Ice' show in Japan, receiving an angry reaction from Gomez who said that her "choreography got stolen and broadcasted."

"When my bad guy choreography gets stolen & broadcasted on national television," Gomez wrote on Instagram while also posting a video showing Zagitova performing in Japan.

"@daniil_gleikhengauz I appreciate & am flattered by how inspired you were by my work - but please hire me & book my flight to JAPAN next time instead of steal," the dancer added.

Gomez emphasized that her complaint is not directly addressed to the skater whom she found to be "talented and beautiful," but to her coach who she claims borrowed her dance moves without permission.

"This post is NOT directed towards Alina. I think she is extremely talented & beautiful. I would love to teach her my choreography & dance with her. But what her coach did was unacceptable & unprofessional. This is on the adult," Gomez said.

Gleykhengauz delivered his apologies to Gomez for including her signature moves in Zagitova’s program.

"I want to give my apologies to @jojogomezxo that I didn’t ask her about using some moves of her choreography, because I watched it on YouTube and I really liked it and show it to Alina and we started this program with this moves!" he wrote on Instagram.