Watch "The Korean Zombie" blast his way to victory in 58 seconds at UFC Greenville (VIDEO)

South Korean superstar Chan Sung Jung wowed the MMA world with a stunning 58-second finish of Brazilian contender Renato Moicano at UFC Fight Night in Greenville, USA.

Chan, who suffered a last-second knockout defeat to Mexican star Yair Rodriguez in his last outing, was looking to bounce back and reassert his position as one of the leading contenders for the UFC featherweight world title.

And the man known as "The Korean Zombie" delivered in spectacular fashion as he finished fellow contender Moicano in under a minute in the main event in Connecticut.

A beautiful two-punch combination dropped the Brazilian as Chan followed his man to the ground in search of the finish. Moicano recovered well, but was still badly rocked as Chan looked initially to lock up a submission, but then switched to his ground and pound to finish the fight with strikes at the 58-second mark of the opening round.

It was a decisive display that confirmed "The Korean Zombie" as a serious threat to the UFC featherweight title currently held by Hawaiian Max Holloway. But Chan's victory could potentially set up a top-level rematch with a former world champion who defeated him six years ago.

Brazilian MMA legend and former world champion Jose Aldo successfully defended the UFC featherweight title against Chan in August 2013, stopping the South Korean in the fourth round after Chan sustained a dislocated shoulder during the contest.

Earlier this year, Aldo finished Moicano in impressive fashion in the second round. But his performance was eclipsed by Chan's last night and may lead to the pair facing off for a second time in the octagon, potentially with a shot at the title on the line.

But for now, "The Korean Zombie" will celebrate his spectacular win and enjoy the $50,000 bonus he received as one of the Performances of the Night.