‘Bro, you are taking the f*cking p*ss’: Tennis bad boy Kyrgios launches spectacular on-court rant

Australian resident tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios has launched yet another spectacular on-court meltdown, this time unloading a foul-mouthed rant at an umpire at the Queen’s grass court championship in England.

Facing Spain’s Roberto Carballés Baena in the round of 32 on Thursday, Kyrgios erupted at umpire Fergus Murphy after claiming his opponent had double-faulted.

“Bro you are taking the fucking piss mate? The ball was this far out, no joke,” the 24-year-old fumed.

“What are you doing? It’s so far long. What are you doing? Like, what are you actually doing up there? It was this far out. Bro, it’s taking the p*ss. I refuse to play.”

Even a code violation did not deter the Aussie hothead from continuing, as he raged: “Jesus. Was that not out, the second serve? It’s a joke, man. It’s a serious joke… Like, your hat looks ridiculous, also. It’s not even sunny.”

He astonishingly accused the linesman of “rigging” the match, saying: “You wonder why I don’t try half the time. Literally the set had finished, he double-faulted. Why am I playing at 5-5? Absolute joke.”

Kyrgios went on to win the match 7-6, 6-3, but was heard admonishing himself for apparently staying up late the night before playing video games.

“So lazy, do something, so lazy you are. You were playing FIFA [video game] until 3am, what do you expect?” the Australian was heard muttering to himself.

World number 39 Kyrgios next faces Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime in the round of 16, as he continues his grass court preparations for Wimbledon.