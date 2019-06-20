 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Bro, you are taking the f*cking p*ss’: Tennis bad boy Kyrgios launches spectacular on-court rant

Published time: 20 Jun, 2019 15:48
© Getty Images / Alex Pantling
Australian resident tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios has launched yet another spectacular on-court meltdown, this time unloading a foul-mouthed rant at an umpire at the Queen’s grass court championship in England.

Facing Spain’s Roberto Carballés Baena in the round of 32 on Thursday, Kyrgios erupted at umpire  Fergus Murphy after claiming his opponent had double-faulted.

“Bro you are taking the fucking piss mate? The ball was this far out, no joke,” the 24-year-old fumed.

“What are you doing? It’s so far long. What are you doing? Like, what are you actually doing up there? It was this far out. Bro, it’s taking the p*ss. I refuse to play.”

© Getty Images / Alex Pantling

Even a code violation did not deter the Aussie hothead from continuing, as he raged: “Jesus. Was that not out, the second serve? It’s a joke, man. It’s a serious joke… Like, your hat looks ridiculous, also. It’s not even sunny.”

He astonishingly accused the linesman of “rigging” the match, saying: “You wonder why I don’t try half the time. Literally the set had finished, he double-faulted. Why am I playing at 5-5? Absolute joke.”

Kyrgios went on to win the match 7-6, 6-3, but was heard admonishing himself for apparently staying up late the night before playing video games.

“So lazy, do something, so lazy you are. You were playing FIFA [video game] until 3am, what do you expect?” the Australian was heard muttering to himself.

World number 39 Kyrgios next faces Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime in the round of 16, as he continues his grass court preparations for Wimbledon.

