'I don’t want to carry him at Wimbledon': Nick Kyrgios rejects Andy Murray’s doubles offer

Australian tennis ace Nick Kyrgios has said that he turned down Andy Murray’s offer to play together in the men's doubles at Wimbledon, joking that he doesn’t want to "carry him" for the upcoming Grand Slam tournament.

The 24-year-old Australian who is famously known for his on-court tantrums rather than sports achievements, trained together with the British tennis star provoking speculation they might team up for the doubles event at Wimbledon.

Kyrgios rebuked rumors about their possible appearance at the most prestigious grass-court tournament, saying that Murray can "find somebody else" to team up with him for Wimbledon.

"It’s just good to see him back, but I don’t think I want to carry him for Wimbledon doubles," Kyrgios said.

"I think he can find someone else to do that for him. When I hit with him a couple weeks ago, we spoke about it. But singles is the best-of-five sets, which is tough. I don’t know if my body – if I happen to go deep at Wimbledon – it’s too tough to play doubles, as well."

Murray, who triumphed at Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, is getting ready to make his comeback at Queen’s Club championship this week following a five-month hiatus caused by hip resurfacing surgery.