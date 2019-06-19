Russian NHL star tumbles off fire truck during Blues Stanley Cup parade (VIDEO)
The 23-year-old Barbashev was enjoying a ride on a fire truck as it drove along the streets of St. Louis to greet more than 500,000 fans who came to congratulate the Blues on their tremendous victory.
READ MORE: ‘St. Louis is rocking’: Wild celebrations as Blues seal historic Stanley Cup win (VIDEO)
The Russian was celebrating together with the jubilant crowd when the truck halted for a moment before pulling off again, resulting in the player falling off the roof.
Blues drop RFA Ivan Barbashev pic.twitter.com/CmDgqgF3yF— Heart of NHL (@HeartofNHL) June 18, 2019
The forward, whose acrobatic skills were widely shared on social media, remained unscathed and quickly joined his teammates to continue city-wide celebrations.
The Blues, who back in January were in last place, secured their first Stanley Cup after 51 seasons in the league, beating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in game 7.