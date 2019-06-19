 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian NHL star tumbles off fire truck during Blues Stanley Cup parade (VIDEO)

Published time: 19 Jun, 2019 18:56
St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev was sent flying off a parade fire truck while celebrating the historic Stanley Cup win with his teammates.

The 23-year-old Barbashev was enjoying a ride on a fire truck as it drove along the streets of St. Louis to greet more than 500,000 fans who came to congratulate the Blues on their tremendous victory.

The Russian was celebrating together with the jubilant crowd when the truck halted for a moment before pulling off again, resulting in the player falling off the roof.

The forward, whose acrobatic skills were widely shared on social media, remained unscathed and quickly joined his teammates to continue city-wide celebrations.

The Blues, who back in January were in last place, secured their first Stanley Cup after 51 seasons in the league, beating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in game 7.

