Russian NHL star tumbles off fire truck during Blues Stanley Cup parade (VIDEO)

St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev was sent flying off a parade fire truck while celebrating the historic Stanley Cup win with his teammates.

The 23-year-old Barbashev was enjoying a ride on a fire truck as it drove along the streets of St. Louis to greet more than 500,000 fans who came to congratulate the Blues on their tremendous victory.

The Russian was celebrating together with the jubilant crowd when the truck halted for a moment before pulling off again, resulting in the player falling off the roof.

Blues drop RFA Ivan Barbashev pic.twitter.com/CmDgqgF3yF — Heart of NHL (@HeartofNHL) June 18, 2019

The forward, whose acrobatic skills were widely shared on social media, remained unscathed and quickly joined his teammates to continue city-wide celebrations.

The Blues, who back in January were in last place, secured their first Stanley Cup after 51 seasons in the league, beating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in game 7.