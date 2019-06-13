‘St. Louis is rocking’: Wild celebrations as Blues seal historic Stanley Cup win (VIDEO)

St. Louis erupted in celebration after the Blues claimed their first NHL title in the franchise’s history, defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday night.

After the Blues missed the chance to seal victory in front of their home crowd in Game 6, thousands of fans flocked to the team’s home arena, the Enterprise Center, as well as to Busch Stadium, home of the Cardinals baseball team, to watch the Stanley Cup decider which was played in Boston.

The Blues crowd at Busch Stadium erupted in collective euphoria at the final whistle, with a backdrop of fireworks lighting up the night sky.

Thousands of jubilant fans spilled out into downtown streets as the party got started.

Fans react as Blues beat Bruins to clinch maiden Stanley Cup pic.twitter.com/F0StFsLqVO — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 13, 2019

IN THE STREETS: #STLBlues fans party outside Busch Stadium and Enterprise Center, as thousands gather to celebrate the Blues Stanley Cup Championship! pic.twitter.com/zIQcIbJDpJ — Rob Edwards (@RobertDEdwards) June 13, 2019

So just wanna say How Fn Awesome!! Love you Blues fans pic.twitter.com/og7gfvCGzY — The Blue Line (@thebluelinekc) June 13, 2019

Among the joyous scenes there was cause for concern when things rocked a little too literally when a bunch of fans picked up a golf cart in the middle of the street.

St. Louis is rocking... pic.twitter.com/Y2QshGT26n — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 13, 2019

The Blues, who back in January were in last place, secured their first Stanley Cup after 51 seasons in the league.