‘St. Louis is rocking’: Wild celebrations as Blues seal historic Stanley Cup win (VIDEO)

Published time: 13 Jun, 2019 11:07
St. Louis Blues fans © REUTERS/ Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
St. Louis erupted in celebration after the Blues claimed their first NHL title in the franchise’s history, defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday night.

After the Blues missed the chance to seal victory in front of their home crowd in Game 6, thousands of fans flocked to the team’s home arena, the Enterprise Center, as well as to Busch Stadium, home of the Cardinals baseball team, to watch the Stanley Cup decider which was played in Boston.

The Blues crowd at Busch Stadium erupted in collective euphoria at the final whistle, with a backdrop of fireworks lighting up the night sky.

Thousands of jubilant fans spilled out into downtown streets as the party got started.

Among the joyous scenes there was cause for concern when things rocked a little too literally when a bunch of fans picked up a golf cart in the middle of the street.

The Blues, who back in January were in last place, secured their first Stanley Cup after 51 seasons in the league.

