St. Louis Blues claim their first Stanley Cup after longest 51 season wait in NHL history

The St. Louis Blues have claimed their first Stanley Cup by defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 on the home arena.

The underdogs, which back in January ranked last in the league, have made an incredible run to secure their place in NHL history, ending their grand season with a trophy after pulling a 4-3 win in the nail-biting Stanley Cup final series.

The moment many have waited a lifetime to see happen!!! Celebrate, St. Louis!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xTzDHsiO8Z — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 13, 2019

Ryan O’Reilly and Alex Pietrangelo performed their magic scoring two goals in the first period. Following an uneventful second period, Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford shot the puck in Bruins' net two more times. With just 2 minutes before the final whistle, Matt Grzelcyk saved Boston from a sweeping defeat scoring one goal.

St. Louis erupts from inside Enterprise Center as the @StLouisBlues win the first Stanley Cup in franchise history! https://t.co/9dcau5KcBy — NHL (@NHL) June 13, 2019

The fans were ecstatic to see their boys secure the first trophy after playing 51 seasons in the league. With their victory St. Louis became another team to beat odds and reach the zenith of NHL glory, following Washington Capitals’ last year win in their 43rd season.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!