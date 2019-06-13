 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
St. Louis Blues claim their first Stanley Cup after longest 51 season wait in NHL history

Published time: 13 Jun, 2019 02:58 Edited time: 13 Jun, 2019 03:28
©  Reuters / USA TODAY Sports / Greg M. Cooper
The St. Louis Blues have claimed their first Stanley Cup by defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 on the home arena.

The underdogs, which back in January ranked last in the league, have made an incredible run to secure their place in NHL history, ending their grand season with a trophy after pulling a 4-3 win in the nail-biting Stanley Cup final series.

Ryan O’Reilly and Alex Pietrangelo performed their magic scoring two goals in the first period. Following an uneventful second period, Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford shot the puck in Bruins' net two more times. With just 2 minutes before the final whistle, Matt Grzelcyk saved Boston from a sweeping defeat scoring one goal.

The fans were ecstatic to see their boys secure the first trophy after playing 51 seasons in the league. With their victory St. Louis became another team to beat odds and reach the zenith of NHL glory, following Washington Capitals’ last year win in their 43rd season.

