UFC boss Dana White seals new 10-year UFC deal, open to moves into boxing and NFL

Dana White will remain UFC president for another decade at least after signing a new long-term deal to remain as president of the MMA promotion, with further moves into boxing and NFL ownership widely speculated.

White has been in charge of the UFC's operational affairs since 2001 but his business relationship with ex-owners and childhood friends Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta came to an abrupt end two years ago when the casino magnates sold the company to Endeavor (formerly WME-IMG) for a sum in excess of $4 billion.

White signed a five-year deal to remain in charge under the new regime but has since inked a brand new 10-year contract with the company to remain in charge, as he revealed to the LVSportsBiz’s Guerilla Cross, via MMA Junkie.

White's ambition doesn't end there. Lorenzo Fertitta has long maintained an interest in owning an NFL franchise, something he reiterated during a recent chat with TMZ, and the UFC boss says that he would be extremely interested in being part of any consortium to push ahead with these plans.

"TMZ just got Lorenzo [Fertitta] the other day in New York, and Lorenzo confirmed that they are looking at NFL teams," White said.

"I heard the Panthers, that the Broncos were available, that the Chargers might be up for sale. We’ll have to see how this plays out but yeah, if they buy a team, I’m in. I will partner up with them.

"I would love to be back in business with them and do something. Obviously, I’m very busy and very focused over here. Financially, I’d jump in with those guys. I just signed a new 10-year deal with the UFC, so in ten years, I can do something with them every day."

Also on rt.com 'I'm very interested': Dana White welcomes future NFL venture with ex-UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta

Furthermore, White's Zuffa Boxing enterprise, which first showed its face around the time of the Conor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather boxing match two years ago, may receive further legitimacy amid rumors that they have retained an interest in purchasing Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions (PBC).

White also revealed that he and Fertitta were outbid in their efforts to buy an NBA team two years ago, hinting that the Houston Rockets was the target of their advances. The franchise was sold to Tilman Fertitta, Lorenzo's cousin.