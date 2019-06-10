'I'm very interested': Dana White welcomes future NFL venture with ex-UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta

UFC president Dana White says it is inevitable that former UFC owners Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta will one day purchase an NFL franchise - and when they do, he would be "very interested" in being a part of it.

The Las Vegas casino magnate brothers sold their stake in the UFC to Endeavor (formerly WME-IMG) for a sum reported to be in excess of $4 billion two years ago, a price which represented a mind-boggling profit from the reported $2 million they purchased the brand for back in 2001.

Under the stewardship of the Fertitta brothers, the UFC rose to become one of the most valuable sports franchises on earth.

And today, with money from the sale two summers ago burning a hole in their pockets, the pair have been linked with a move into pro football with the purchase of an NFL franchise.

"[I've] Always wanted to do that," Lorenzo told TMZ.

"Still looking around, but right now there's no opportunities."

It may take some time, however. It is understood that none of the 32 NFL franchises are currently available for purchase but, as has happened before, the presence of an interested, well-financed party could generate possible interest from existing owners.

Furthermore, any new NFL owner must go through an approval process before any deal is ratified by the league.

But, if and when it does happen, White said he will back his friends and former business partners to do well - and says that he'd love a piece of the action, too.

"Incredible, he'll be an incredible owner," White said of Lorenzo in a separate interview with TMZ.

"They own casinos, they're incredible owners. They owned the UFC, they were incredible owners. They'll be amazing NFL owners.

"He is absolutely, positively going to be an NFL owner someday."

White, a noted fan of the New England Patriots, has amassed his own fortune steering the UFC ship over the years and admitted that he would be keen to be a part of any consortium headed by his childhood friend.

"I'm very interested, yes," he said.

"I predict that the Fertitta Brothers will own an NFL team, and me and the Fertitta brothers will be in business again someday."