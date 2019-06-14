Takefusa Kubo: Real Madrid win race to sign ‘Japanese Messi’

Real Madrid have announced their latest summer signing, bringing in 18-year-old starlet Takefusa Kubo, who has been dubbed the “Japanese Messi.”

Kubo joins the Spanish giants from Tokyo FC for a reported fee of €2 million ($2.25 million), penning a five-year deal worth €1 million a year for the midfielder.

He will spend next season at the club’s Castilla youth team in Spain’s third division.

Real Madrid announced the signing on their Twitter account, along with some of the skilful teen star’s highlights.

🇯🇵👋 Takefusa Kubo is a new @realmadrid player! He joins Castilla from next season. Welcome to the club, Takefusa! #HalaMadrid | #LaFabricahttps://t.co/lIuJXksldA — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 14, 2019

WHO IS TAKEFUSA KUBO?

Talented teen Kubo was on the books at Barcelona between 2011 and 2015, but returned to Japan after Barca were sanctioned by FIFA over concerns regarding “the international transfer of minors.”

The Catalan club had been among those rumored to be interested in securing his services again this summer, as were French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Kubo scored four times in 13 appearances for Tokyo this year, and is currently with the Japan team at the Copa America after earning a senior call-up.

He recently made his debut as a substitute in a friendly against El Salvador.

Kubo is the latest signing to join Real, managed by French legend Zinedine Zidane, who is conducting a big summer overhaul after a disappointing last season.

Belgian star Eden Hazard – signed from Chelsea in a deal that could be worth up to $165 million – was unveiled to 50,000 fans at the Bernabeu on Thursday, while Real have also signed defenders Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy for around €50 million each, as well as striker Luka Jovic for a reported €60 million.

Previous Brazilian signing Rodrygo, 18, will also join the team this summer.

Also on rt.com French star Mbappe posts hilarious response amid claims he is set to quit PSG for Real Madrid

Real may not be done yet, as Zidane is said to be keen on bringing in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, and fans at Hazard’s unveiling chanted the name of French star Kylian Mbappe, who is also being linked with a move to the Spanish capital.