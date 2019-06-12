 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Four-time Tour de France winner Froome OUT of this year’s race after breaking leg

Published time: 12 Jun, 2019 13:34 Edited time: 12 Jun, 2019 13:43
AFP / Anne-Christine POUJOULAT
British cycling star Chris Froome has been ruled out of this year’s Tour de France after breaking his leg in a training crash, according to reports.

Froome – a four-time winner of cycling’s biggest event – was taken to hospital after crashing during a reconnaissance ride ahead of stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine.

It has now been reported that the Team Ineos rider broke his leg in the fall and will miss the Tour, which starts on July 6.

An ambulance treating Froome at the scene of Wednesday's crash. © AFP / Anne-Christine POUJOULAT

Froome, 34, was aiming to win back the title he lost last year to fellow Brit Geraint Thomas.

He was due to ride for the first time under Team Ineos colors, after former sponsors Sky pulled out of the team.   

Team Ineos have not confirmed news of Froome's injury, so far only stating that they would provide an update "in due course."

However, reports indicate that the team will be deprived of its key man when racing gets underway on July 6. 

