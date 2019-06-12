Four-time Tour de France winner Froome OUT of this year’s race after breaking leg

British cycling star Chris Froome has been ruled out of this year’s Tour de France after breaking his leg in a training crash, according to reports.

Froome – a four-time winner of cycling’s biggest event – was taken to hospital after crashing during a reconnaissance ride ahead of stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine.

It has now been reported that the Team Ineos rider broke his leg in the fall and will miss the Tour, which starts on July 6.

Froome, 34, was aiming to win back the title he lost last year to fellow Brit Geraint Thomas.

He was due to ride for the first time under Team Ineos colors, after former sponsors Sky pulled out of the team.

Team Ineos have not confirmed news of Froome's injury, so far only stating that they would provide an update "in due course."

Team INEOS can confirm that Chris Froome crashed during a recon of stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine today.



He is currently on his way to a local hospital and won’t start today’s fourth stage.



We will provide a further update in due course. pic.twitter.com/3x3h5BD5cH — Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) June 12, 2019

However, reports indicate that the team will be deprived of its key man when racing gets underway on July 6.