‘There will never be another Nadal’: Plaudits roll in as clay king Rafa seals 12th French Open

From Tiger Woods to Sergio Ramos, praise has been pouring in for Spanish clay court king Rafael Nadal as he claimed a record-extending 12th French Open title with victory over Austria’s Dominic Thiem on Sunday.

Nadal, 33, fought off initial resistance from the spirited Thiem to clinch the match 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 on Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland-Garros.

It moved Nadal to 18 Grand Slam titles overall, just two shy of the overall record of 20 held by 37-year-old Swiss legend Roger Federer.

Most Grand Slam 🏆🏆 (men)



Roger Federer 2️⃣0️⃣

Rafael Nadal 1️⃣8️⃣

Novak Djokovic 1️⃣5️⃣

Pete Sampras 1️⃣4️⃣

Roy Emerson 1️⃣2️⃣

Rod Laver/Bjorn Borg 1️⃣1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/uO6LAt1XyT — Live Tennis (@livetennis) June 9, 2019

Nadal’s stats at the French Open make barely-believable reading, with his career record now standing at 93 wins and just two losses, winning all 12 finals he has contested.

Hard to even wrap my head around your 93-2 record at @rolandgarros. What an incredible accomplishment to win your 12th title, congratulations @RafaelNadal! 👏🙌☝️✌️ — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) June 9, 2019

Merci @rolandgarros for this amazing experience. 12!! Still can't believe it pic.twitter.com/iNj8Me4iRJ — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 9, 2019

Nadal's title on Sunday also means he is the outright leader in the men’s and women’s game in terms of total number of titles at a Grand Slam tournament, moving ahead of Margaret Court’s tally of 11 Australian Open triumphs.

Most men's tennis singles titles won, by major:

French: Nadal (12)

Wimbledon: Federer (8)

Australian: Djokovic (7)

U.S.: Tilden, Sears and Larned (7 each)



On women's side, Margaret Court won 11 Australians; Navratilova 9 Wimbledons, Evert 7 French titles, Mallory 7 U.S. Opens. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) June 9, 2019

After Nadal’s victory, the plaudits poured in for the Spaniard from figures in the world of tennis, with all-time women's great Billie Jean King saying “there will never be another Nadal.”

There will never be another Nadal. Congratulations to @RafaelNadal on an incredible 12th French Open win. A genius on clay, with a tremendous work ethic, he’s a role model both on and off the court. Well done! #RG19https://t.co/sAmolnGuUW — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 9, 2019

Fellow professionals, past and present, also chimed in with praise, with some such as Australian two-time Grand Slam winner Lleyton Hewitt saying it was difficult to process what Nadal had achieved.

I see it but I don’t believe it... someone can win 12 @rolandgarros singles titles. @RafaelNadal what a performance! #TheKingOfClay — Lleyton Hewitt (@lleytonhewitt) June 9, 2019

The credit flowed in from beyond tennis, as Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos – a friend of football-mad Nadal’s – also tweeted his congratulations.

Others to join in were golfing great Tiger Woods, who himself knows a thing or two about what it takes to win the biggest prizes in sport.

The King of Clay does not like to share his wealth. Congrats @RafaelNadal on #12! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) June 9, 2019

Such is Nadal’s dominance, some had the temerity to claim that his undisputed reign as the King of Clay was “boring.”

Watching Nadal playing in the French Open is like watching Australia in The 2003, 2007 world cups. Result is almost guaranteed. Such is the dominance that it becomes boring. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 9, 2019

After his victory, Nadal humbly paid tribute to the vanquished Thiem, consoling the 25-year-old Austrian clay court specialist by saying he would one day be the player standing holding the famous La Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy.

Nadal to Thiem. ‘You are an example for me and for young kids. You will win here for sure’ — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 9, 2019

Indeed, if any seems best placed to dethrone Nadal, it’s Thiem – although Nadal’s win extended the dominance of the ‘Big Three’ of the Spaniard, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in recent years.

Nadal, Djokovic & Federer have won 52 of the last 60 grand slam titles. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 9, 2019

All eyes will now turn to the grass courts and Wimbledon at the start of July. While Nadal will be out of his clay court element, the charge to Federer’s record Grand Slam haul is well and truly on.