Boxer Zab Judah reportedly 'making progress' after being hospitalized following TKO defeat

Concerns remain for the health of 41-year-old Zab Judah, who has fought the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Amir Khan in an illustrious career, after he was taken ill following an 11th-round stoppage defeat.

Former light-welterweight and welterweight world champion Judah was stopped by American fighter Cletus Seldin in a one-sided contest in Verona, New York on Friday and afterwards complained of feeling unwell and was transported to a nearby medical facility.

Initial reports suggested that Judah may be in a critical condition and was suffering from bleeding on the brain, but word filtering out from figures associated with the fighter on Sunday says that his condition isn't as serious as previously thought.

Cletus Seldin punishes and stops Zab Judah in round 11. The 41-year-old Judah couldn’t let his hands go tonight pic.twitter.com/w0lCh9k2QE — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) June 8, 2019

OFFICIAL: I’ve been authorized by Team Judah to release the following: Zab is awake and talking to people. He's making progress. We’re all still praying for him. Hoping for the best. #TeamJudah — J. Lepak (@Lightning_JL) June 9, 2019

Just confirmed Zab Judah from family he is not in a coma but he his in the hospital and he is in good spirits. He was not feeling well after his fight and decided to take the extra step of precautions to make sure he physically okay. #loveyouzab — Just Suzan (@suziec611) June 9, 2019

According to @CarlMoretti , former matchmaker at Main Events, while Zab Judah was with the company. He has spoken to his mother, Judah is,''doing better, was never in an induced coma, did have some bleeding on the brain. But did CAT scan today and went down a little... #boxinga — Steve Kim (@StevESPNKim) June 9, 2019

A statement released to the media by Carl Moretti, Vice President of Boxing Operations for Top Rank, denied reports circulating that Judah was in a coma, as reported by worldboxingnews.net.

"Zab was never in an induced coma," it read. "He had bleeding on the brain but did CAT scan today and swelling went down a little. He is eating, walking and talking."

While this update contradicts some of the reports which suggested that Judah was in a coma, several of boxing's big names took to Twitter on Sunday to voice their concern for the multiple time former world champion.

Woke up to the sad news that Zab Judah is fighting for his life in hospital.. Watched Zab for years and admired him from a afar! I hope he comes through this I really do.. 🙏 thoughts and prayers with his family and friends.. 😔 — Anthony Bellew (@TonyBellew) June 9, 2019

Hey Boxing world!! Not sure how true this is but I’ve heard from reliable sources that zab Judah is now in a coma! I’m not the most religious guy but if we could all pray for zab and or keep him and his family in our thoughts !! #getwellchamp@PaulMalignaggi — peter sferrazza (@petercards) June 9, 2019

Boxing is a hard, unforgiving sport. Even for the most skilful fighters, such as Zab Judah. Hope he pulls through and returns to full health 👊🏼❤️ https://t.co/BQr7yQTJAc — Frank Buglioni (@FrankBuglioni) June 9, 2019

Judah, once the undisputed welterweight champion of the world, was known for his quick hands and agile defense - attributes which can often abandon a pugilist as time passes. His defeat to Seldin was notable for the more than 300 blows Judah absorbed through eleven rounds.

Perhaps one of the more memorable moments of his career was when he landed a blow on Floyd Mayweather which forced the undefeated fighter on his heels and to put his glove on the mat to balance himself. Under the sport's rules this counts as a knockdown, though it wasn't spotted by the official. It would be the only such time that Mayweather was technically 'knocked down' in his 50-fight professional career.