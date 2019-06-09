 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Boxer Zab Judah reportedly 'making progress' after being hospitalized following TKO defeat

Published time: 9 Jun, 2019 16:57 Edited time: 9 Jun, 2019 16:58
Judah pictured in a 2013 bout against Danny Garcia. © Reuters / Adam Hunger
Concerns remain for the health of 41-year-old Zab Judah, who has fought the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Amir Khan in an illustrious career, after he was taken ill following an 11th-round stoppage defeat.

Former light-welterweight and welterweight world champion Judah was stopped by American fighter Cletus Seldin in a one-sided contest in Verona, New York on Friday and afterwards complained of feeling unwell and was transported to a nearby medical facility. 

Initial reports suggested that Judah may be in a critical condition and was suffering from bleeding on the brain, but word filtering out from figures associated with the fighter on Sunday says that his condition isn't as serious as previously thought.

A statement released to the media by Carl Moretti, Vice President of Boxing Operations for Top Rank, denied reports circulating that Judah was in a coma, as reported by worldboxingnews.net.

"Zab was never in an induced coma," it read. "He had bleeding on the brain but did CAT scan today and swelling went down a little. He is eating, walking and talking."

While this update contradicts some of the reports which suggested that Judah was in a coma, several of boxing's big names took to Twitter on Sunday to voice their concern for the multiple time former world champion. 

Judah, once the undisputed welterweight champion of the world, was known for his quick hands and agile defense - attributes which can often abandon a pugilist as time passes. His defeat to Seldin was notable for the more than 300 blows Judah absorbed through eleven rounds.

Perhaps one of the more memorable moments of his career was when he landed a blow on Floyd Mayweather which forced the undefeated fighter on his heels and to put his glove on the mat to balance himself. Under the sport's rules this counts as a knockdown, though it wasn't spotted by the official. It would be the only such time that Mayweather was technically 'knocked down' in his 50-fight professional career.

